The Penguin: How to Watch the Batman Spinoff Series on TV or Streaming

The Batman TV spinoff series The Penguin premieres this week - here's how to watch it on TV or Streaming.

The Batman Universe continues this week with the release of The Penguin, and there are multiple ways that fans can watch it! Starring Colin Farrell as Oswald "Oz" Cobb (reprising his role from The Batman movie), The Penguin takes place weeks after the ending of the film: Gotham City has been rocked by The Riddler's terrorist attack, with much of the city underwater. Gotham's underworld is similarly drowning in the aftermath of Riddler's campaign: mob kingpin Carmine Falcone is dead, and Oz is already seeing the streets looking to him, "The Penguin," to fill the void.

Of course, Carmine's children Sofia (Cristin Milioti) and Alberto (Michael Zegen) Falcone are next in line to inherit the throne – as well as the rival Maroni crime family and a dozen other gangsters, all weighing their chances.

When Does The Penguin TV Series Premiere?

(Photo: HBO / DC Studios)

Warners Bros. and DC are giving The Penguin a two-part premiere event. The Penguin Episode 1 will first premiere on Max streaming on Thursday, September 19th at 9pm ET on HBO, and will make it available to stream on Max as well.

After that initial premiere, The Penguin will be re-aired on Sunday, September 22nd in the traditional HBO Sunday primetime slot of 9pm ET. HBO has also said the premiere will air "multiple times" over the weekend between Thursday and Sunday, so check your schedules.

How to Watch The Penguin

There are only two ways to watch The Penguin: One is through premium cable television, the other is via streaming. Here are your options:

Have a subscription to HBO through your TV provider. Have a Max subscription (or Max add-on to your Hulu subscription).

The Penguin: New Episodes Release Schedule & How to Watch

(Photo: HBO)

If you like the premiere episode of The Penguin, here's the release schedule for the rest of the season. New episodes will air on HBO and be released to stream on Max at the same time.

Sunday, Sept. 29th: Episode 2

Sunday, Oct. 6th: Episode 3

Sunday, Oct. 13th: Episode 4

Sunday, Oct. 20th: Episode 5

Sunday, Oct. 27th: Episode 6

Sunday, Nov. 3rd: Episode 7

Sunday, Nov. 10th: Episode 8 (Finale)

The Penguin Cast & Characters Explained





(Photo: HBO / Warner Bros.)

The Penguin stars Colin Farrell as Oswald "Oz" Cobb/Penguin, Cristin Milioti as Sofia Falcone, Rhenzy Feliz as Victor Aguilar, Michael Kelly as Johnny Viti, Shohreh Aghdashloo as Nadia Maroni, Deirdre O'Connell as Francis Cobb, Clancy Brown as Salvatore Maroni, James Madio as Milos Grapa, Scott Cohen as Luca Falcone, Michael Zegen as Alberto Falcone, Carmen Ejogo as Eve Karlo and Theo Rossi as Dr. Julian Rush.

The premiere episode was written by Craig Zobel (The Hunt, American Gods) and director by Lauren LeFranc, who also serves as creator and showrunner of the series.