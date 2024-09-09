The Penguin Takeover Heads to New York City to Celebrate Premiere

The Penguin is taking over New York City ahead of its premiere on HBO and Max.

HBO and Max are gearing up for the premiere of The Penguin with a takeover of the Big Apple. The spinoff of The Batman brings Colin Farrell back as Oz Cobb, aka the titular Penguin and foe of the Dark Knight. The Penguin has started a global campaign leading to the premiere on Thursday, September 19th, with one of its first stops at San Diego's Gaslamp Quarter. The Penguin Takeover will involve exclusive merchandise trucks all across New York City, along with the lighting of iconic landmarks and collaboration with local businesses using Penguin's signature plum purple hue.

The Penguin Takeover will feature the Feast of San Gennaro, the New York Latino Film Festival Block Party, early fan screenings at Alamo Drafthouse, and specialty menu items at participating businesses as Gotham comes to life. The takeover will extend beyond New York, with The Penguin's iconic Iceberg Lounge and other experiences in select cities worldwide.

You can find the full details of The Penguin New York City Takeover, in collaboration with MATTE Projects, below:

(Photo: The Penguin Takeover featuring "Gotham Goods" - Max)

On Monday, September 9 and Tuesday, September 10, The Penguin and his crew will station their "Gotham Goods" merchandise trucks in six locations across Manhattan. To unlock exclusive "Penguin-themed" gear, fans can follow @TheBatman on social for information on how to collect their goods. Below are the "Gotham Goods" truck locations, with limited supplies available daily from 2:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m. on a first-come, first-served basis:

Monday, September 9:

Location 1: 26th St. between Madison Ave and 5th Ave.

Hours: 2:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m.

Hours: 4:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m.

Hours: 7:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m.

Tuesday, September 10:

Location 4: 100 Gansevoort St.

Hours: 2:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m.

Hours: 4:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m.

Hours: 7:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m.

From Thursday, September 12 through Sunday, September 22, The Penguin will have a booth at the Feast of San Gennaro (195 Grand Street, New York, NY 10013), offering exclusive "Penguin-themed" merchandise and Gotham-inspired street food. The Penguin's signature purple Maserati will be on display next to the booth and he will also take over the San Gennaro Ferris wheel during the festival.

Max is continuing The Penguin's presence internationally following the Iceberg Lounge's success in San Diego. The Penguin will bring the iconic Iceberg Lounge to select locations in France, Spain, The Netherlands, and Thailand, along with other local promotions in the APAC, EMEA, and LATAM regions. Fans might also spot The Penguin's purple Maserati in the streets of São Paulo, Paris, and other major cities.

Max is partnering with Alamo Drafthouse for early screenings of the first episode at eight nationwide locations starting Thursday, September 12. Additionally, on Wednesday, September 18, the Alamo Drafthouse Cinema Lower Manhattan (28 Liberty St, Suite SC301, New York, NY 10005) will host a special screening of the first episode and Q&A session with Craig Zobel (director of episodes 1-3 and executive producer), Lauren LeFranc (showrunner and executive producer), and Dylan Clark (executive producer).

From Friday, September 13 through Friday, September 20, Max is partnering with select local establishments to offer secret menu items, signature swag, and late-night special items available for purchase. Below are the partners, takeover dates, and their locations:

(Photo: The Penguin Takeover of New York City - Max)

Emillio's Ballato

Location: 55 E Houston St, New York, NY 10012

Dates: Friday, September 13 – Saturday, September 14

Hours: Friday-Saturday: 12:00 – 4:00 p.m. | 5:00 – 11:30 p.m.

Scarr's Pizza

Location: 35 Orchard St, New York, NY 10002

Dates: Sunday, September 15 – Monday, September 16

Hours: 12:00 p.m. – 12:00 a.m.

The Ocky Way Bodega

Location: 603 Clinton St, Brooklyn, NY 11231

Dates: Tuesday, September 17 – Wednesday, September 18

Hours: Open 24 hours



Casa Magazines

Location: 22 8th Avenue, New York, NY 10014

Dates: Thursday, September 19 – Friday, September 20

Hours: 8:00 a.m. – 10:00 p.m.

From Monday, September 16 through Sunday, September 22, in collaboration with MAP360 Collective, The Penguin will take over iconic Gotham-branded New York City establishments including Gotham Burger Social Club, Gotham West Market, Gotham City Barbershop, and Gotham Wine & Liquors. These storefronts will be transformed to reflect the world of Oz, offering discounted THE PENGUIN specialty menu items at Gotham Burger and Gotham Market, and more.

On Tuesday, September 17, Max, in partnership with NYC Tourism, will light up several prominent New York City landmark buildings, including the Empire State Building, Javits Center, One Bryant Park, One World Trade Center, and Pier 17 in The Penguin's signature plum purple hue to mark the beginning of his reign.

The Penguin is proud to be a "Made in NY" production, a title given when 75% of a show's production takes place in New York City. The Mayor's Office of Media and Entertainment (MOME), which permits all filming on public property in New York City, processed over 115 permits for The Penguin production, incorporating the city's iconic locations into the show, and transforming its streets into a post-apocalyptic Gotham. By filming in New York City, The Penguin becomes part of the city's multi-billion dollar film/TV economic engine and job creator for hundreds of thousands of New Yorkers.

Max and T Brand Studio, the content studio within New York Times Advertising, The New York Times worked to create a special print edition of "Gotham Gazette" that will be wrapped around print issues of the paper on Thursday, September 19, the day of the series premiere. The New York Times print home delivery subscribers will receive the issue and hawkers can be found handing out issues at the select five locations below:

(Photo: The Penguin Takeover of New York City - Max)

Grand Central Station

Time: 7:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.

Times Square

Time: 7:15 a.m. – 12:15 p.m.

Penn Station

Time: 7:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

Time: 8:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.

San Gennaro Festival

Time: 4:00 p.m. – 10:00 p.m.

On Sunday, September 22, in celebration of Latino Heritage Month, Max and Pa'lante! will take over the New York Latino Film Festival Block Party at Dyckman Plaza (238-224 Dyckman St, New York, NY 10034) from 2:00 p.m. – 10:00 p.m. to mark the grand finale. Attendees can indulge in exclusive "Penguin-themed" cocktails, specialty menu items, and other unique experiences. The event will also feature a special screening of the first episode of THE PENGUIN, live music performances, and limited-edition merchandise. This event is open to the public and an RSVP is required to enter. Interested attendees can RSVP HERE.