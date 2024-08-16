The Penguin Announces Release Weekend Details

HBO has some big plans for the first weekend of The Penguin. The HBO Original limited series is a spinoff of The Batman and features Colin Farrell reprising his role as Oz Cobb, aka Oswald Cobblepot / The Penguin. Instead of focusing on the Dark Knight, The Penguin looks to put the spotlight on the underbelly of Gotham City and how the different crime families are fighting for supremacy. Instead of a Sunday night premiere, The Penguin releases its first episode on Thursday, September 19th at 9 p.m. ET/PT, but HBO plans to re-air it several times over the weekend.

The series premiere of The Penguin will be available on Thursday, September 19th along with re-runs over the weekend, concluding Sunday, September 22nd at 9 p.m. ET/PT. Going forward, each new episode of The Penguin will debut on Sundays at 9 p.m. with Episode 2 airing Sunday, September 29th. So if you’re an HBO subscriber, you have the opportunity to catch any of the debut’s air dates, while Max streamers can just open the app and stream The Penguin on-demand. In celebration, HBO released new key art of The Penguin which you can see below.

Key art for The Penguin starring Colin Farrell

How The Penguin sets up The Batman sequel

The Penguin creator Matt Reeves and showrunner Lauren LeFranc recently spoke about how the series will set up events in The Batman Part II. “We are the bridge between the two films,” LeFranc told Entertainment Weekly. “We’re going almost directly into the second film Matt [Reeves] has planned.”

Producer Dylan Clark also teased that another addition to The Batman franchise is also in the works. “There’s another television exploration we’re going to do,” Clark revealed. “We’re looking at this entire world as it relates to who Batman is — the antagonists around them, all the crime that has to be navigated in the city — and trying to figure out where are the areas that are best to explore.”

What is The Penguin about?

Starring Colin Farrell as Oz Cobb (aka “The Penguin”), the DC Studios series continues filmmaker Matt Reeves’ The Batman epic crime saga that began with Warner Bros. Pictures’ global blockbuster The Batman. Developed by showrunner Lauren LeFranc, the series centers on the character played by Farrell in the film.

The series stars Colin Farrell (Oz Cobb), Cristin Milioti (Sofia Falcone), Rhenzy Feliz (Victor Aguilar), Michael Kelly (Johnny Viti), Shohreh Aghdashloo (Nadia Maroni), Deirdre O’Connell (Francis Cobb), Clancy Brown (Salvatore Maroni), James Madio (Milos Grapa), Scott Cohen (Luca Falcone), Michael Zegen (Alberto Falcone), Carmen Ejogo (Eve Karlo), and Theo Rossi (Dr. Julian Rush).

The Penguin premieres Thursday, September 19th at 9 p.m. ET/PT, with subsequent new episodes of the eight-episode series on HBO and Max airing on Sundays.