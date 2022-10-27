The Punisher's Ben Barnes Wants to Return as a "More Gnarly" Jigsaw (Exclusive)

Marvel Studios has been slowly starting to take their Netflix line-up of characters off the bench with the reintroduction of Matt Murdock / Daredevil (Charlie Cox) during the events of Spider-Man: No Way Home. Ever since Daredevil and the other Netflix series were canceled fans were wondering if Marvel would reboot them in someway, and it seems that they are. Daredevil has a lot of appearances scheduled with Echo and his own reboot series Daredevil: Born Again, which are set to be released in 2023 and 2024, respectively. Now, other Netflix actors are revealing if they'd return as their characters. During a recent interview with ComicBook.com's Chris Killian, The Punisher star Ben Barnes revealed if he'd return as Jigsaw and his answer might surprise you.

"I loved, I loved playing that character. I loved kind of like discovering through the course of the show that we did on Netflix, discovering this kind of like abused child inside of this psychopathic, you know, unhinged, scarred marine body, and I loved how unpredictable he was. In terms of, you never know if he's gonna stab you or kiss you, or if he's gonna like scream and rage and fire a machine gun at you, or if he's going to sit in a corner and rock himself. You know, I, I just thought that I loved, I loved playing that character for that reason. It was so much fun," Barnes told us. "I loved working with John [Bernthal], so I would absolutely play that character again. I would like to see a more gnarly version of him, even in the terms of the way he looks, maybe we could beat him up more again. Maybe we could smash his face into something again, but he's very dead in the canon. I think we sort of did tie up that story in a quite satisfying way. So I don't hold out a lot of hope for that."

Most recently, we got to see Cox reprise his Daredevil role from the Netflix series during the final two episodes of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law. Daredevil looks very different from his look in the Netflix series, with the character donning a red and yellow suit as opposed to his red suit from the original series. It appears that the character's look in the series wasn't up to the executive producers of the series, but Marvel themselves. During a recent interview with, She-Hulk: Attorney at Law Head Writer Jessica Gao revealed that Marvel Studios chose Daredevil's look for the series.

"Usually how they do it is they kind of let us propose what we want to do rather than give us guidelines," Gao revealed. "When they first told us that [Daredevil] was a possibility we just couldn't believe it. And as we were coming up with story and what we wanted him to do, the fact that they kept not saying no was shocking to us. The one thing that I didn't have control of was the suit. They knew exactly what they wanted the suit to look like."

"Directed by Kat Coiro (Episodes 1, 2, 3, 4, 8, 9) and Anu Valia (Episodes 5, 6, 7) with Jessica Gao as head writer, "She-Hulk: Attorney at Law" follows Jennifer Walters as she navigates the complicated life of a single, 30-something attorney who also happens to be a green 6-foot-7-inch superpowered hulk. The nine-episode series welcomes a host of MCU vets, including Mark Ruffalo as Smart Hulk, Tim Roth as Emil Blonsky/the Abomination, and Benedict Wong as Wong. The cast also includes Ginger Gonzaga, Josh Segarra, Jameela Jamil, Jon Bass and Renée Elise Goldsberry. Executive producers are Kevin Feige, Louis D'Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Brad Winderbaum, Kat Coiro and Jessica Gao. Co-executive producers are Wendy Jacobson and Jennifer Booth."

All episodes of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law are streaming exclusively on Disney+!

Do you want to see the actor return? Let us know in the comments below or by hitting up our writer @NateBrail on Twitter!