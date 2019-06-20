Netflix Announces The Rain Ending After Third Season

In the Danish Netflix original series The Rain, two siblings emerge from a bunker six years after a terrifying, rain-carried virus has wiped out almost all human beings in Scandinavia and, with civilization in tatters, the siblings and a group of other young survivors set out on a mission across Denmark and Sweden to find not only a safe place, but to find their father who might be able to provide a cure to the devastating virus. Now, after two seasons and 14 episodes on the streaming service, Netflix announced on Wednesday that The Rain has been renewed for a third and final season.

The announcement came in the form of a tweet from Netflix’s See What’s Next account, but it’s not clear when the third and final season will air, but if it follows the schedule for the first two seasons, fans can likely expect the final season to drop sometime in May 2020.

#TheRain has been renewed for a third and final season pic.twitter.com/ZyDRLr3uQq — See What’s Next (@seewhatsnext) June 19, 2019

The Rain is Netflix’s first Danish original series and debuted with its first eight episodes in 2018. Created by Jannik Tai Mosholt, Esben Toft Jacobsen, and Christian Potalivo, The Rain stars Alba August, Mikkel Boe Følsgaard, Lucas Lynggaard Tønnesen, Lars Simonsen, Sonny Lindberg, Jessica Dinnage, Lukas Løkken, and Johannes Kuhnke. The series is just one of several European original series to air on Netflix.

Season one of The Rain saw siblings Simone (August) and Rasmus Andersen (Tønnesen) emerge from the well-equipped bunker their scientist father had the family seek refuge in. Their mother dead having protected the children from being infected by an intruder, the siblings opt to seek out their father who left them years previously claiming he’d be right back. Armed with a map of other bunkers made by their father’s employer, Apollon, the siblings team up with another group of young survivors and ultimately make their way to the Apollon headquarters in Sweden, finding their father as well as realizing a terrible truth: Rasmus was the key to an antidote for the virus, but is now a carrier of a mutated form of the devastating illness — and that illness could even be weaponized.

Season two saw the group escaping Apollon, in search of another group that might be able to cure Rasmus, though things may have already progressed too far. Rasmus has become fully infected with the virus, making him toxic to anyone who touches him, something complicated even further by the fact that Rasmus no longer has blood or fluid in his body — only the virus, which he can now release largely at will at it takes him over more and more even as they get closer and closer to a cure. Details on what to expect for the third season have not yet been released, though hopefully for fans the series will be able to wrap up the series with some sort of closure for the bleak, post-apocalyptic world.

The first two seasons of The Rain are now streaming on Netflix.