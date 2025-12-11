The Rings of Power Finally Reveals a First Look at Season 3 After Major Filming Update Is Confirmed

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power has revealed a first look at Season 3 and a major filming update, raising hopes of a return in 2026. The Prime Video series is nearing the halfway point of the creators’ five-season plan, and after The Rings of Power Season 2’s ending, things promise to get more intense. With Sauron securing the nine rings for Men, and the Elves retreating after the Siege of Eregion, the odds look to be in the Lord of the Rings villain’s favor heading into the next outing. Season 3 will take him to new heights, while tackling new events from J.R.R. Tolkien’s source material. It will also introduce more characters, including the mysterious one being played by Stranger Things star Jamie Campbell Bower.

In honor of The Rings of Power Season 3 wrapping production on December 10, its official X account shared a video of Bower and the other stars to celebrate. The actor has yet to reveal who he’ll be playing in the coming episodes, but he did take us into the studio — hilariously pointing out that he’s broken the set’s “don’t snap pics” rule at the end. Although the 33-second clip doesn’t give away too much about Season 3, it does tease one of the biggest storylines on the horizon. And the confirmation that filming is finished gives fans of the show reason to rejoice (and speculate about when it will come back).

Watch the full video shared on X below:

That is a picture wrap on Season 3! pic.twitter.com/Ir1rg9FETP — The Lord of the Rings (@TheRingsofPower) December 10, 2025

The Rings of Power Video Teases Season 3’s Biggest Storyline

While Durin actor Owain Arthur claims they’re opening “the great halls to Season 3,” there isn’t a ton of information to be gleaned from The Rings of Power‘s newest promotional video. There’s a glimpse of Ismael Cruz Córdova training, meaning we can count on Arondir being back in action in the coming episodes. There are also shots of Sauron’s crown and some swords, but the most interesting bits of footage set up the Fall of Númenor. This is one of the biggest events from Tolkien’s Second Age, and The Rings of Power will need to cover it. Given how the series has progressed, it should take place in Season 3.

The soldiers clad in blue and gold and lined up for battle appear to be Númenóreans, confirming they’ll be involved in a large-scale conflict in the next chapter. We only get a brief look before the video returns to behind-the-scenes interactions between the stars, a shot of Arondir with his arrows, and one of the Orcs also ready for battle. Even so, it’s enough to spark excitement for The Rings of Power‘s return.

When The Rings of Power Could Return Now That Filming Has Wrapped

There’s no official release timeline for The Rings of Power Season 3, but the news that it’s done filming suggests it could arrive in 2026. It will still need to go through post-production, meaning we could see it later into the year. And there’s always the possibility of a 2027 premiere, though the two-year gap between Season 1 and Season 2 offers hope that it will be 2026. In the meantime, we’ll be left to speculate about what’s coming — and who the heck Bower could be playing.

