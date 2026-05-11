The Russos’ Returning $300M Action Thriller Is a Streaming Hit

Joe and Anthony Russo are some of the hardest-working filmmakers in Hollywood today. The directing duo is currently hard at work on Marvel’s massive two-film event, Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars. However, the Russos also have an entire studio of their own, AGBO, which is deep into production on various films and TV shows, including the return of one of the biggest new series that’s currently on streaming.

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Citadel Season 2 has premiered on Amazon Prime Video, bringing the Russos’ glob-spanning spy-action franchise back for its next chapter. It’s been 3 years since Citadel Season 1 first premiered; however, The Russos and the cast of the show need not be worried: Citadel‘s streaming ratings are in, and the show is still very much a hit.

Citadel Season 2 Gets A Promising Premiere to Build On

Prime Video

According to ratings measurement sites like Flix Patrol, Citadel Season 2 has taken the No. 2 spot in Prime Video’s “Top 10 Shows” rankings, as well as the “Top 10 Overall” rankings. Citadel was only beaten out by the latest episode of The Boys‘ Final Season, which has generated big hype off a massive cliffhanger twist. That said, considering the prolonged success of The Boys as one of the dominant shows in pop culture, versus Citadel, which came and went with just a dedicated cult following, this is a promising start to the second season.

Citadel follows the titular spy network through one of its darkest eras, as Citadel’s rival, the evil network of spies and assassins known as “Manticore” targets and eliminates almost every active Citadel agent in the world. However, two surviving agents, Mason Kane (Richard Madden) and Nadia Sinh (Priyanka Chopra) have their memories wiped as a deep-shadow protocol inacted by Citadel’s tech master Bernard Orlick (Stanley Tucci), and spend the next eight years living civilian lives, totally unaware of their epsionage past.

prime video

(SPOILERS) Season 1 dealt with the remaining Citadel team (Mason, Nadia, Bernard and a few allies) getting the memory-wiped agents back into elite spy mode, while also trying to protect the families they had formed. The biggest twist in the season came with the revalation that Mason Kane was the leak that had brought Citadel down, and that UK ambassador Dahlia ARcher (Lesley Manville) wasn’t just a secret member of the Manticore leadership, but also Mason Kane’s mother.

In reality, Citadel has had three (long) years to build up its audience, and in that time, Prime Video has certainly upped its profile as a streaming platform, with shows like The Boys, Reacher, Invincible and Fallout all helping Amazon entice more than a few dedicated fandoms to subscribe. That, combined with The Russos current high-profile exposure as the directors of Avengers: Doomsday means that Citadel should be getting some extra attention and consideration than it did before. The core has gotten very soldi critical and audience scores, even if the original plan for spinoff shows in multiple foreign markets (Citadel: Diana in Italy, Citadel: Honney Bunny in India) died on the vine.

You can stream all of Citadel Season 2 as a bing watch on Prime Video. Discuss the best shows on streaming right now, over on the ComicBook Forum!