Two Major Russo Bros. Projects Canceled (but One Survives)

Prime Video just canceled two shows that the Russo brothers were executive producing, scaling back the Citadel franchise considerably. The spy-thriller show was expanding with non-English language spinoffs premiering last fall and more in development. On Wednesday, Variety reported that Citadel: Diana and Citadel: Honey Bunny have both been canceled, and their stories will now be woven into the second season of the main series Citadel. It’s surprising to see a studio pulling back on anything with the Russos involved, though the two are not creators, showrunners, or even directors on these shows. A statement from Amazon MGM Studios was still positive about the future of Citadel.

“Having successfully traversed India and Italy, storylines from both Citadel: Honey Bunny and Citadel: Diana will be woven into the upcoming second season of the mothership series Citadel,” said the studio’s head of television, Vernon Sanders. “While these successful and widely enjoyed international chapters will not continue as individual series, Season 2 of Citadel will be our most exhilarating yet. With high-stakes storytelling, new additions to our amazing cast and bold, cinematic ambition, the new season will deepen the emotional journeys of Nadia, Mason and Orlick against the relentless force that is Manticore.”

“We’re excited to share what’s next when Citadel Season 2 premieres globally in Q2 of 2026,” he concluded. Citadel premiered in the spring of 2023 with a six-episode season starring Richard Mason and Priyanka Chopra as two of the world’s top spies. They work for a secretive organization called Citadel, but find themselves threatened by a mysterious rival agency called Manticore. There are interesting sci-fi elements sprinkled in as well, such as memory alteration and advanced technology.

Anthony and Joe Russo were a part of this idea from the beginning, when Amazon approached their independent studio AGBO. The original screenwriters, Josh Applebaum and André Nemec, reportedly left the production over creative differences with the Russos. Many reports indicate that the Russos were instrumental in creating this series, and the marketing leaned heavily on their names as well.

Still, these days the Russos clearly have their hands full with other projects. They have since returned to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and will be shooting Avengers: Doomsday over the coming months. They are also fresh off of The Electric State, and they’re producing two more non-franchise blockbusters in the near future.

Citadel and its two spinoffs are streaming now on Prime Video, and it’s more important than ever to watch them all if their stories will intertwine in Citadel Season 2. That’s coming sometime in early 2026.