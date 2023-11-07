The Santa Clauses: New Season 2 Clip Showcases The Calvin Family (Exclusive)

Last year, Tim Allen returned to the iconic role of Scott Calvin/Santa Claus in The Santa Clauses, a new Disney+ series. Shortly after the show premiered, it was announced by the streamer that the series would be getting a second season, and a new trailer was released last month. The show's second season is debuting later this week, and ComicBook.com was recently given an exclusive clip that shows the Calvin family all together.

The new clip shows Cal (Austin Kane) bringing his girlfriend Riley (Ruby Jay) to the North Pole while sharing new ideas about Santa with his dad. Meanwhile, Sandra (Elizabeth Allen Dick) is dealing with her own teenage angst. Watch the whole family, including Mrs. Claus/Carol (Elizabeth Mitchell) deal with everyday problems despite their magical lifestyle in the clip below:

Who Is Joining The Santa Clauses Season 2?

In addition to the stars seen in the clip above, The Santa Clauses is also expected to see the return of Devin Bright as Santa's elf bestie Noel as well as Matilda Lawler as Santa's chief of staff, Betty, and Laura San Giacomo as La Befana, the Christmas Witch.

Newcomers to the series include Eric Stonestreet as Magnus Antas AKA the Mad Santa, Marta Kessler as Olga, a "surly, take-no-prisoners gnome who doesn't understand 'feelings' and 'empathy' and sidekick to The Mad Santa." The Season 2 lineup also includes Liam Kyle as Gary, Isabella Bennett as Edie, Sasha Knight as Crouton, and Mia Lynn Bangunan as Pontoon. The series has also recast the role of the Easter Bunny, who will now be played by Saturday Night Live alum, Tracy Morgan. Currently, it's unclear if David Krumholtz will be back as everyone's favorite elf, Bernard.

"This franchise has had a lasting impact for so many families, truly becoming part of their annual holiday traditions," Disney Branded Television boss Ayo Davis announced in a press release. "Bringing it back as a series has been a true gift, and I'm grateful to our producing partners at 20th Television and, of course, Tim Allen and team, that we have yet another reason to celebrate this holiday season."

What Is The Santa Clauses 2 About?

You can read a synopsis for the new season here: "In the second season, the Calvin family is back in the North Pole as Scott Calvin continues his role as Santa Claus after retirement plans were thwarted when failing to find a worthy successor in season one. Now that Scott and his family have successfully saved Christmas, Scott turns his focus towards training his son Calvin to eventually take over the 'family business' as Santa Claus."

The Santa Clauses Season 2 debuts November 8th on Disney+.