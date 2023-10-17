The Santa Clauses Season 2 Trailer Released by Disney+

It's almost the holiday season, so it's time for a new trailer for Season 2 of the Disney+ original series The Santa Clauses. Tim Allen is back as the beloved Santa/Scott Calvin, and instead of just looking for a successor for the role of Jolly Ol' St. Nick, Scott wants to turn Santa into a family business. However, things take a turn for the worst when the "Mad Santa," played by Eric Stonestreet, returns to reclaim his stolen title. Fans won't have to wait long for the Season 2 premiere, as The Santa Clauses returns with a two-episode premiere on Wednesday, November 8th.

Also returning for The Santa Clauses is Elizabeth Mitchell as Mrs. Claus/Carol, Austin Kane as Cal Calvin Claus, Elizabeth Allen-Dick as Sandra Calvin Claus, Devin Bright as Noel, Gabriel "Fluffy" Iglesias as Kris Kringle and the aforementioned Eric Stonestreet as Magnus Antas, The Mad Santa. The North Pole then turns into a battlefield as the Claus Family prepares to fight for their home.

What is the Santa Clauses about?

The Santa Clauses is a spinoff of The Santa Clause movie franchise and finds Tim Allen transforming into Santa Claus. There were three films in the series: 1994's The Santa Clause, 2002's The Santa Clause 2, and 2006's The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause. With the Disney+ streaming service looking to launch original series based on established, popular franchises, it only made sense for The Santa Clause to revisit all of the good boys and girls once again.

"This franchise has had a lasting impact for so many families, truly becoming part of their annual holiday traditions," Disney Branded Television boss Ayo Davis announced in a press release. "Bringing it back as a series has been a true gift, and I'm grateful to our producing partners at 20th Television and, of course, Tim Allen and team, that we have yet another reason to celebrate this holiday season."

The Santa Clauses Season 2 debuts November 8th on Disney+.