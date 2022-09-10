The Santa Clauses Trailer: Tim Allen Returns in New Disney+ Series

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Here comes Santa Claus in the first trailer for The Santa Clauses, the Disney+ series that serves as a sequel to the hit holiday film franchise. Tim Allen, who starred as Scott Calvin/Santa in three films between 1994 and 2006, is reprising his iconic role in the Disney+ Original limited series from Disney Branded Television and 20th Television. Disney revealed the first look footage during its D23 Expo in Anaheim, showing the return of Mr. and Mrs. Claus (Elizabeth Mitchell) more than 15 years after The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause. The new Santa Clause series is streaming November 16 on Disney+ with a two-episode premiere. Watch The Santa Clauses trailer below!

In the series, Scott Calvin is on the brink of his 65th birthday and realizing that he can't be Santa forever. He's starting to lose a step in his Santa duties, and more importantly, he's got a family who could benefit from a life in the normal world, especially his two kids who have grown up at the Pole. With a lot of elves, children, and family to please, Scott sets out to find a suitable replacement Santa while preparing his family for a new adventure in a life south of the North Pole.

The trailer shows a look at the Calvin/Claus family, including Scott and Carol's children, Cal Calvin (Austin Kane) and Sandra Calvin (Allen's real-life daughter, Elizabeth Allen Dick). Also returning for the series is former head elf Bernard (David Kromholtz), who last appeared in 2002's The Santa Clause 2.

The Disney+ series introduces Simon Choski (Kal Penn) — note the initials "S.C." — a single father and ambitious game inventor and product developer who takes a life-changing trip to the North Pole with his Christmas-loving daughter, Grace (Rupali Redd). New characters include Noel (Devin Bright), Santa's trusted right-hand elf; Betty (Matilda Lawler), Santa's demanding Chief of Staff and job-oriented elf; and La Befana the Christmas Witch (Laura San Giacomo), who resides in the Wobbly Woods of the North Pole.

The Santa Clauses reunites Allen with his Last Man Standing creator Jack Burditt, who will serve as executive producer and showrunner. In addition to starring, Allen is executive producing with Kevin Hench (Last Man Standing), Richard Baker (1994's The Santa Clause), and Rick Messina (2002's The Santa Clause 2, Allen's Jungle 2 Jungle). Jason Winer (Modern Family, Single Parents) wrote, directed, and executive produced the series for Disney's 20th Television.

Episodes of The Santa Clauses are streaming this holiday season on Disney+.

