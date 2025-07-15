Married… With Children Animated Reboot Has Good News And Bad News For Fans

The Bundy family has long been one of the crudest television families to hit the airwaves, as Married… With Children ran for a decade with eleven seasons to its name. Since coming to an end in 1997, the cast has moved on with their lives and careers, never returning to play the likes of Al, Peggy, Kelly, and Bud. In recent years, however, the idea of the Bundy clan making a comeback became far more likely as Married… With Children animated series had seemingly been in the works. Unfortunately, recent news might be a mixed bag for those hoping for a revival.

According to the outlet TV Line, the Married… With Children animated revival has been canceled. While this certainly is bad news for fans, especially since original actors Ed O’Neill, Katey Sagal, Christina Applegate, and David Faustino were slated to reprise their roles, all is not lost. Sony Pictures Television, according to this same source, believe that the Bundys remain a “very important” property for the company, though how the family will resurface remains a mystery. The original pitch for the animated series would see the Bundys moving from Chicago to Florida, having to deal with new problems as they tried to become familiar with their new home.

The Revival That Never Was

The Married… With Children reboot had come so close to taking off that Sony Pitcures had previously released an official synopsis that read, “As the Bundys get to know their Latin neighbors, war with HOA snobs, and yuck it up at their community pool, Al is desperate to be a big shot but continually gets fleeced in Florida – where the weather is sunny, but the people are shady.”

In 2023, star Christina Applegate had commented on the project while speaking with outlet Vanity Fair, stating that even with multiple sclerosis, she could still record lines for the upcoming series, “I can’t even imagine going to set right now. This is a progressive disease. I don’t know if I’m going to get worse. I can do voiceover stuff because I have to support my family and keep my brain working. I can’t really say much (about the animated series), but all I know is that all four of us are attached to it. It’s not in our hands now, so we’re just kind of waiting.”

While the Bundys might not be making a comeback, Katey Segal is preparing to be a part of another big project involved in the animation world. Netflix’s One Piece cast “Peggy” as Dr. Kureha for its second season, the mad doctor who acts as a mentor to future Straw Hat Pirate, Tony Tony Chopper. Unfortunately, the live-action Straw Hats return won’t take place this year but fans can expect a grand arrival for season two in 2026.

