‘The Simpsons’ Fans Remember When Luke Perry Played Himself On The Show

With the passing of TV icon Luke Perry this week, fans are remembering him in emotional tributes, heartfelt anecdotes…and of course, jokes about when he was on The Simpsons.

Like so many celebrities, Perry played himself — or at least a version of himself — on the long-running animated sitcom. In a memorable episode, Perry voiced “Sideshow Luke Perry,” who appeared on Krusty the Klown’s show and almost immediately ran afoul of the chain-smoking entertainer when he upstaged Krusty’s balloon animals.

The pair were, in fact, reportedly half-brothers, which led to Perry returning to voice himself on three separate occasions.

At the end of that clip, we see Krusty planning to shoot Perry out of a cannon — into a brick wall, in the hopes of disfiguring the famously-handsome leading man.

We see the result of another cannon-blast below.

That’s from the Krusty Comeback Special, where (for anyone who might have region issues with the video), Perry was shot out of a cannon through several different buildings, encountering incredibly painful obstacles in each. He seemingly managed to come through them miraculously uscathed, finally coming to a stop on a giant pile of stock at a pillow factory…but then it was blown up by a demolition team.

Perry survived the blast and appeared at the celebration party at Moe’s Tavern.

Perry, who has been appearing in a recurring role on The CW’s Archie Comics adaptation Riverdale, passed away earlier this week after suffering a stroke last week.

The actor was discovered in his home last Wednesday morning after having suffered the stroke sometime earlier that day. Perry was initially reported to have been placed in a medically induced coma, only for representatives to clarify that he had been severely sedated to attempt to grapple with the effects of the stroke.

“Actor Luke Perry, 52, passed away today after suffering a massive stroke. He was surrounded by his children Jack and Sophie, fiancé Wendy Madison Bauer, ex-wife Minnie Sharp, mother Ann Bennett, step-father Steven Bennett, brother Tom Perry, sister Amy Coder, and other close family and friends,” Perry’s publicist said in a statement. “The family appreciates the outpouring of support and prayers that have been extended to Luke from around the world, and respectfully request privacy in this time of great mourning. No further details will be released at this time.”

Riverdale airs on Wednesday nights at 8 p.m. ET/PT on The CW.

