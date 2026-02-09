21 Years On, American Dad Is Returning to Fox Without Fear of Cancellation This Time

21 years ago American Dad! first made its premiere with Fox, and now it will be returning all these years later with no fear of being cancelled this time around. American Dad! has been through some major changes in the last decade. The animated series continues to be one of the most binged watched series on various streaming platforms, and has essentially live two entire lives when it comes to its television broadcast. It’s a unique kind of path that no other animated series has ever replicated, and might even be impossible to do so now in the modern era.

Videos by ComicBook.com

American Dad! first made its debut with Fox 21 years ago, on February 6, 2005, and the Seth McFarlane, Mike Barker, and Matt Weitzman created animated series had a reasonable enough run with Fox before being cancelled. Moving over to TBS for another decade plus of episodes, American Dad! has been saved from cancellation twice now as it gets ready to return to Fox for four more seasons of episodes. It’s a much stronger place in animation history now.

American Dad Returns to Fox 21 Years After Original Premiere

Courtesy of 20th Television Animation

American Dad! first made its premiere with Fox as a much different kind of show than it is now. Much like how Family Guy was much more straightforward and down to Earth about its earliest stories, American Dad! was the same way. The animated series introduced fans to a starkly conservative CIA operative who had a liberal daughter and nerdy son that he could never truly understand. Much of the conflict of those earlier seasons was then seeing how far Stan would take his conservative ways and use the power of the United States government to his advantage.

American Dad! does have a much better first run record with Fox than its compatriot too as while Family Guy was cancelled after only three seasons, American Dad! got to run for ten full series before Fox had dropped it. Unlike Family Guy’s case as well, American Dad! was actually immediately picked up by TBS for its remaining episodes. The series then went on for another 10/11 seasons with its new network, and ended up actually outlasting its original run. So it’s going to be returning to Fox as a much different, and much stronger kind of experience than before.

American Dad! has been a much bigger hit with TBS than it was with its original Fox run. The animated series was one of the final TBS Original productions than fans have ever got to see with that network, and was certainly going to remain a pillar of that network had it not shifted its strategy. The series always ranks high on Hulu when it comes to how many hours have been rewatched as well, and Fox certainly took note of all of that when they picked it up for more episodes to cement it’s sticking around.

American Dad Returns for 4 More Seasons With Fox

Courtesy of 20th Television Animation

American Dad will be premiering its new episodes with Fox beginning on Sunday, February 22nd at 9:00PM ET, and the episodes will then be available to stream the next day with Hulu. This return will also be commemorated with Episode 400 of the animated series on a whole, so it’s a pretty emotional return for the show and its legacy with Fox as well. But thankfully, there is no danger of being cancelled with Fox anytime soon as they have shared a much greater commitment to many of their ongoing adult animation franchises.

Fox has renewed American Dad! for four more seasons with the network, and that means it’s going to be sticking around for quite a while. This was a massive renewal that saw many of their hit shows extended like with Family Guy, The Simpsons, Bob’s Burgers, Universal Basic Guys, Krapopolis and more. There are still some questions as to how the series will make the jump to its older network too as it carved out a very unique kind of voice during its TBS era.

Though the same creative team and voice cast will be sticking around for American Dad as it returns to Fox, we’ve yet to see how Fox’s broadcast standards will impact some of the wilder elements we’d see when the animated series was on TBS (and had more wiggle room). That team is also interested in making a movie for the franchise some day, but they’re also focusing on all of the new episodes they have to make first. As the series returns, hopefully American Dad! is going to be sticking around with Fox for a very long time after its new season premiere later this month.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!