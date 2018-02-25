‘The Simpsons’ Predicted The US Would Win Gold Medal In Curling At The Olympics

“The Simpsons did it” yet again: the animated comedy predicted the United States would win curling gold at the Olympics — a feat accomplished by the US Team in Pyeongchang on Saturday. The win marks the USA’s first-ever curling gold.

The 2010 episode, “Boy Meets Curl,” saw Homer and Marge Simpson, alongside Seymour and Agnes Skinner, lead the US Team to a gold medal in that year’s Olympics in Canada.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The Springfielders beat Sweden for the gold — as did the real life American athletes on Saturday.

No one could have predicted that the US would win curling gold, right? Actually, the Simpsons did in a February 14, 2010 episode. They beat Sweden, who the US happened to beat to win gold today (H/T @dansnierson) pic.twitter.com/0gkhycQ3xF — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) February 25, 2018

“No one could have predicted that the US would win curling gold, right?” wrote ESPN’s Darren Rovell on Twitter. “Actually, the Simpsons did in a February 14, 2010 episode. They beat Sweden, who the US happened to beat to win gold today.”

ICYMI: The Simpsons predicted USA beating Sweden at Olympic curling and Brazil losing to Germany at the World Cup. Meanwhile, we’re still waiting for President Lisa to become a reality. — Romina Julian (@filinadiangirl) February 24, 2018

This is getting ridiculous. The Simpsons are undefeated on predictions. https://t.co/pGHc437pno — James (@JamesLUFC) February 25, 2018

That the US team that had never been particularly competitive would win gold and that they would be Sweden was bound to happen. Uh, no. — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) February 25, 2018

The long-running ‘toon is often so prescient, “Simpsons did it” has become a well-known phrase toted out every time the Fox series foretells the future.

The Simpsons previously predicted Disney would one day purchase Fox, and sort-of predicted Elon Musk’s futuristic space car.

There are dozens of instances of The Simpsons‘ eerie knack for predicting the future, from Lady Gaga’s Super Bowl halftime performance to an Ebola outbreak to Donald Trump’s ascension to the presidency.

The Simpsons, now in its 29th season, returns to FOX Sunday, March 11 at 8/7c.