‘The Simpsons’ Predicted The US Would Win Gold Medal In Curling At The Olympics

‘The Simpsons did it’ yet again: the animated comedy predicted the United States would win curling […]

The Simpsons did it” yet again: the animated comedy predicted the United States would win curling gold at the Olympics — a feat accomplished by the US Team in Pyeongchang on Saturday. The win marks the USA’s first-ever curling gold.

The 2010 episode, “Boy Meets Curl,” saw Homer and Marge Simpson, alongside Seymour and Agnes Skinner, lead the US Team to a gold medal in that year’s Olympics in Canada.

The Springfielders beat Sweden for the gold — as did the real life American athletes on Saturday.

“No one could have predicted that the US would win curling gold, right?” wrote ESPN’s Darren Rovell on Twitter. “Actually, the Simpsons did in a February 14, 2010 episode. They beat Sweden, who the US happened to beat to win gold today.”

The long-running ‘toon is often so prescient, “Simpsons did it” has become a well-known phrase toted out every time the Fox series foretells the future.

The Simpsons previously predicted Disney would one day purchase Fox, and sort-of predicted Elon Musk’s futuristic space car.

There are dozens of instances of The Simpsons‘ eerie knack for predicting the future, from Lady Gaga’s Super Bowl halftime performance to an Ebola outbreak to Donald Trump’s ascension to the presidency.

The Simpsons, now in its 29th season, returns to FOX Sunday, March 11 at 8/7c.

