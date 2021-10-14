The Simpsons Fans Can Earn Thousands (and Free Donuts) by Binge-Watching on Disney+

Don’t have a cow, man, but fans of The Simpsons can get paid to binge-watch all 706 episodes of the series on Disney+. An online casino site is seeking a “Simpsons Series Analyst” to “get paid to watch every Simpsons episode ever to help us predict the future,” referring to the phenomenon that episodes of The Simpsons have predicted major life events across its current 33 seasons. Simpsons superfans who apply for the position must commit to eight weeks and a minimum of 35.5 hours per week binge-watching every episode of the Matt Groening-created animated sitcom and the 2007 feature film The Simpsons Movie.

“It’s a well-known phenomenon that The Simpsons has predicted major life events, and in our industry, we too like to predict what the future has in store for us,” reads a job posting listed by Platin Casino. “The Simpsons Series Analyst will get paid to note down standout events from the show, to help us predict the probability of each one happening.”

If hired, the first official Simpsons Analyst will receive pay of £5,000 GBP or the equivalent in your chosen currency (roughly $6,859 USD), as well as an additional £75 GBP ($102 USD) to cover expenses for a Disney+ subscription and Wi-Fi expenditures for the employment period. Benefits include flexible working hours, remote working, and a weekly box of Homer Simpson’s favorite snack — Lard Lad Donuts.

The winning candidate will watch and analyze every episode from all 33 seasons of The Simpsons, along with The Simpsons Movie, and will “take notes on stand out storylines to feedback to us and our team of prediction experts,” according to the job listing. Platin Casino will then “compile the events into a list of future predictions with a probability of each one happening.”

Applicants from all countries are welcome but must be over the age of 18 and fluent in English. The selected candidate will have strong writing skills and access to a television or laptop; a love for Homer, Marge, Bart, Lisa, and Maggie is preferred but not required.

Fans of The Simpsons can apply for the position of Simpsons Series Analyst by filling out an application on the Plantin Casino website. The first 32 seasons and 706 episodes of The Simpsons are available to stream now on Disney+.

