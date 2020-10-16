Simpsons Forever Announced By Disney+

Disney is the new home for The Simpsons after the landmark deal with 21st Century Fox, and fans can find the complete catalog of Simpsons episodes on Disney+ as a result. The service recently added season 31 to the mix, and now Disney is launching a new Simpsons Forever campaign that looks to celebrate the show and it’s home on Disney+. As part of that campaign, Disney+ will curate collections of episodes for new viewers to discover, and each month Disney will highlight its favorite episodes themed to current events and trends.

Since it’s Halloween season, it’s perfect timing for some Simpsons horror, and thus Disney is delivering The Simpsons Horror collection, which includes 30 Treehouse of Horror episodes. You’ll also find other themed sets like The Simpsons Travels, The Simpsons Predicts, and The Simpsons Sports, and there will most likely be even more to come.

You can check out The Simpsons Forever Faves of November 2020 below.

“The Mandalorian” Returns / “Co-Dependents’ Day” (Season 15, Episode 15)

Disappointed by a Cosmic Wars movie, Bart and Lisa go to wine country to complain to the filmmaker.

“The Right Stuff” Streaming Now / “Deep Space Homer” (Season 5, Episode 15)

In an attempt to send an average man into space, Homer and Barney are recruited as astronauts. Homer saves the mission from disaster, but is dismayed when credit goes to a carbon rod.

Monday Night Football on ESPN / “Bart Star” (Season 9, Episode 7)

Bart joins a junior-league football team. When Homer becomes coach, he replaces quarterback Nelson with the less talented Bart.

30 Years of “Home Alone” / “Homer Alone” (Season 3, Episode 15)

When Marge goes to a local spa, she leaves Bart and Lisa with Patty and Selma and Maggie with Homer.

Nov. 3 Election Day – “Sideshow Bob Roberts” (Season 6, Episode 5)

Sideshow Bob runs for mayor as the candidate of Springfield’s Republican party. He wins and attempts to construct a freeway overpass where the Simpson home stands.

Nov. 26 Thanksgiving Day – “Thanksgiving of Horror” (Season 30, Episode 8)

Three tales of Thanksgiving terror: a bloody first “turkey day,” a virtual Marge cooks for survival against real Marge, and a space mission is threatened by a murderous side dish.

Nov. 27 Black Friday – “Tis the 30th Season” (Season 30, Episode 10)

After a terrible Black Friday where Marge can’t get the gift the kids desperately want, the Simpsons try to spend a relaxing Florida Christmas.

