Disney+ Announces The Simpsons Season 32 Streaming Date

The latest season of The Simpsons is finally making its way to Disney+. Thanks to Disney’s acquisition of Fox, the House of Mouse now owns the massive library of Simpsons episodes, and wisely made the series available on the Disney+ streaming service at launch. The Simpsons has remained one of the most popular titles on the service, and now another batch of episode is ready to be added to the lineup.

On Friday morning, Disney+ announced that Season 32 of The Simpsons will arrive on the streaming service on September 29th, following the debut of Season 33 on Fox. Once the new season arrives, there will be a total of 706 episodes of the iconic animated series available to stream on Disney+. Of course, that’s not counting the different movies and shorts, like The Good, The Bart, and The Loki, and The Force Awakens From Its Nap.

The Simpsons have crossed over with both Marvel and Star Wars for exclusive Disney+ shorts, further establishing the streamer as the go-to home for all things Springfield-related. There are even plans for more shorts in the future.

Longtime Simpsons showrunner Al Jean spoke with ComicBook.com about The Good, The Bart, and The Loki ahead of its Disney+ debut earlier this year, and he said he wants to try and produce crossover shorts with all of Disney’s biggest properties.

“I look at the Disney+ tiles, Marvel and Star Wars, then there’s Pixar-Disney and Nat Geo,” Jean told ComicBook.com’s Patrick Cavanaugh. “We actually wrote, before this all happened, we had written a Free Solo parody, but we were not necessarily going to shoot it now because Free Solo is a little bit of a 2019 thing. I would love to do Pixar and I would love to do Nat Geo and I would love to do the Disney classics. I mean, those are the ones that just are etched in my memory. So yeah, I’m very interested in doing all of them.”

While there’s no telling when the next Simpsons short will arrive, we at least know that an entire season’s worth of episodes will be added to Disney+ at the end of the month. That’s certainly good enough news for now.