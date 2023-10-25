New The Snoopy Show Special, Velveteen Rabbit, and More Coming to Apple TV+ for Holidays

New and beloved titles will be available to stream for the holiday season.

With only a week to go before we get into November, many audiences are already looking past Halloween and into the upcoming winter holidays, with Apple TV+ revealing today the various programs they'll be debuting in the coming months to help get viewers into the holiday spirit. Among the announced titles are new The Snoopy Show, Shape Island, and Frog and Toad holiday specials, as well as the musical event Hannah Waddingham: Home for Christmas, and an adaptation of the beloved story The Velveteen Rabbit. Apple TV+ will also be offering new ways to enjoy last year's original holiday movie Spirited, including a making-of special and a sing-along version of the movie. You can check out Apple TV+'s full slate of holiday programming below.

A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving – Free to non-subscribers Saturday, November 18th and Sunday, November 19th

Celebrating 50 years of this Peanuts classic, Peppermint Patty invites everyone to Charlie Brown's for Thanksgiving, even though he's going to see his grandmother. Snoopy decides to cook his own version of a Thanksgiving meal with help from his friends.

Hannah Waddingham: Home for Christmas – Premieres Wednesday, November 22nd

Hannah Waddingham: Home for Christmas, debuts globally on November 22nd. In the musical event, Emmy-winning star Hannah Waddingham will ring in the holidays as she welcomes special guests for a musical extravaganza at the London Coliseum. The special is recorded live in front of an audience, and audiences around the world will be able to join Waddingham in celebrating her favorite time of year on Apple TV+ as she performs festive classics accompanied by a spectacular big band.

Hannah Waddingham: Home for Christmas is produced by Done + Dusted (Beauty & The Beast: A 30th Celebration, John Legend's A Legendary Christmas with John and Chrissy, The Little Mermaid Live!, London Olympic opening and closing ceremonies), the same team behind Apple's hit Mariah Carey's Magical Christmas Special. Executive producers are Waddingham, Katy Mullan, Moira Ross, Raj Kapoor, and Nick Todisco. The holiday special will be directed by BAFTA Award winner Hamish Hamilton (Oscars, Grammys, Super Bowl halftime show, London Olympics opening and closing ceremonies).

The Velveteen Rabbit – Premieres Wednesday, November 22nd

Based on the treasured, classic children's book by Margery Williams, The Velveteen Rabbit celebrates the magic of unconditional love. When seven-year-old William receives a new favorite toy for Christmas, he discovers a lifelong friend and unlocks a world of magic. The 40-minute special from Apple TV+ and produced by Magic Light Pictures introduces Phoenix Laroche (The Royal Nanny) starring as William alongside an all-star cast including the voices of Alex Lawther (Star Wars: Andor) as the Velveteen Rabbit, Helena Bonham Carter (The Crown, Harry Potter) as Wise Horse, Nicola Coughlan (Bridgerton) as Playroom Fairy, Bethany Antonia (House of the Dragon) as Female Rabbit, Lois Chimimba (Still Up) as Car, Paterson Joseph (Vigil) as King, Clive Rowe (So Awkward) as Lion, Nathaniel Parker (The Inspector Lynley Mysteries) as Male Rabbit, Tilly Vosburgh (Inside Man) as Momo as well as Samantha Colley (Genius) as Mother. Magic Light Pictures co-founder Martin Pope produces (Academy Award nominee The Gruffalo and BAFTA & International Emmy winning Revolting Rhymes) with a screenplay by Tom Bidwell, creator of the BAFTA- and International Emmy-nominated My Mad Fat Diary and the Oscar-nominated short Wish 143.

The Making of Spirited – Premieres Wednesday, November 22nd

On November 22nd on Apple TV+, go behind the scenes in The Making of Spirited, featuring never-before-seen rehearsal footage starring Will Ferrell, Ryan Reynolds, and Octavia Spencer. Since its debut, Spirited, now streaming globally on Apple TV+, has received wide acclaim and has been hailed as "an instant Christmas classic" that is "hugely entertaining" with "show-stopping numbers reminiscent of the golden age of movie musicals."

Frog and Toad: "Christmas Eve" – Premieres Friday, December 1st

In "Christmas Eve", Frog and Toad are looking forward to spending the winter holiday together, but a last-minute errand into town sidetracks Frog, causing Toad to wonder if his best friend will make it home in time. An Apple TV+ original series based on the beloved book series by Arnold Lobel, Frog and Toad are not at all alike. Frog likes new adventures. Toad likes the comforts of home. Yet despite their differences, Frog and Toad are always there for each other -- as best friends should be. The talented voice cast includes Academy Award winner Nat Faxon (Our Flag Means Death, The Connors) and Emmy Award nominee Kevin Michael Richardson (The Simpsons, Family Guy) as Frog and Toad, as well as appearances by Ron Funches (Trolls), Fortune Feimster (Good Fortune), Cole Escola (At Home with Amy Sedaris), Aparna Nancherla (The Great North), John Hodgman (Up Here), Yvette Nicole Brown (Disenchanted), Stephen Tobolowsky (The Goldbergs), Emmy Award nominee Tom Kenny (SpongeBob SquarePants), Selene Luna (Coco, Mayans M.C.), Emmy Award nominee Margaret Cho (Fire Island), and Betsy Sodaro (Duncanville, Tiny Toons).



Shape Island: "The Winter Blues" – Premieres Friday, December 1st

Shape Island, the acclaimed stop-motion series for kids and families based on the internationally bestselling trilogy of Shapes picture books written by Mac Barnett and illustrated by Jon Klassen, is back on December 1st with an all-new holiday special titled "The Winter Blues." The chilly season leaves Square feeling sad, so Circle and Triangle try to cheer him up by creating a new holiday: Yeti Night. The clever, funny, and inspiring stop-motion animated series from Apple TV+ takes place on a charming island and invites viewers to join serious Square, intrepid Circle, and tricky Triangle on their silly adventures as they dig up some fun, search for answers and build on their friendship -- all while learning how to navigate each other's differences. Shape Island shows kids that friendship can take many shapes. The series features the beloved familiar voices of Gideon Adlon (Blockers), Scott Adsit (30 Rock), Harvey Guillén (What We Do in the Shadows), and Yvette Nicole Brown (Disenchanted). Shape Island was co-created by Barnett and Klassen, who serve as executive producers alongside Bix Pix Entertainment's Emmy Award-winners Kelli Bixler and Drew Hodges. Ryan Pequin serves as co-executive producer and head writer.

The Snoopy Show: "Happiness is Holiday Traditions" – Premieres Friday, December 1st

In "Happiness is Holiday Traditions," Snoopy searches for the perfect tree topper; Woodstock gets trapped in a window display; and Snoopy and Woodstock visit Spike for Christmas. An Apple TV+ original series from Peanuts and WildBrain, The Snoopy Show\ gives the world's most iconic dog his close-up and dives into new adventures with the happy-dancing, high-flying, big-dreaming beagle, who's joined by best friend Woodstock and the rest of the Peanuts gang. Josh Scherba, Anne Loi, Stephanie Betts, Paige Braddock, Craig Schulz, and Mark Evestaff serve as executive producers. Alex Galatis serves as executive story editor.



Spirited Sing-along – Premieres Friday, December 1st

Starting December 1st, a sing-along version of the holiday hit musical comedy, Spirited, starring Will Ferrell, Ryan Reynolds, and Octavia Spencer, will be available on Apple TV+. This sing-along version of the "instant Christmas classic" allows audiences to belt out fan-favorite tunes composed by Academy Award-winners Benj Pasek and Justin Paul (La La Land) such as "Good Afternoon" and "Bringin' Back Christmas."

A Charlie Brown Christmas – Free to non-subscribers Saturday, December 16th and Sunday, December 17th

In this beloved Peanuts special, feeling down about the commercialism of Christmas, Charlie Brown becomes the director of the gang's holiday play. Can he overcome his friends' preference for dancing over acting, find the "perfect" tree, and discover the true meaning of Christmas?

Sago Mini Friends: "New Year's Steve" – Premieres Friday, December 22nd

In an all-new holiday special titled "New Year's Steve," Harvey makes a wish to stay awake until midnight when a firefly swoops in to help -- and kickstarts a scavenger hunt for the whole crew. The series is an adorable nod to gratitude, featuring Harvey the floppy-eared dog and his best friends, Jinja the cat, Jack the rabbit, and Robin the bird. Along with a unique cast of residents as colorful as their own whimsical world, the four friends play, explore, imagine, and celebrate daily in their joyful town of Sagoville. In each episode, Harvey and all his friends express their true thankfulness for all things, big and small, through optimism, kindness, preschool-friendly humor, and unforgettable original songs! Sago Mini Friends is executive produced by Daytime Emmy Award nominees Jennifer Dodge (PAW Patrol), Ronnen Harary (PAW Patrol), Tone Thyne (Wonder Pets!), and Dustin Ferrer (Esme & Roy). Daytime Emmy Award nominees Laura Clunie (PAW Patrol), and Toni Stevens (PAW Patrol) serve as co-executive producers, with Chad Hicks (Kingdom Force) as series director. The series is produced by Daytime Emmy Award-nominated Spin Master Entertainment (PAW Patrol) and animated by 9 Story Media Group's Emmy Award-winning studio Brown Bag Films. Dr. Sonja Lyubomirsky, distinguished professor of Psychology at the University of California, Riverside, and expert in the science of happiness, serves as the gratitude expert on the series through Apple TV+'s changemakers initiative.



New holiday programming will start debuting on Apple TV+ in November.

