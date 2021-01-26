The Stand: "The Walk" Photos Released

CBS All Access has released new photos from "The Walk", the upcoming seventh episode of the nine-episode The Stand limited series. The episode will debut on the streaming platform on January 28th. In last week's "The Vigil", Nadine (Amber Heard) and Harold (Owen Teague) carry out their plan to kill the Boulder Free Zone committee with a bomb and while they don't manage to kill everyone -- of the committee members only Nick (Henry Zaga) is killed -- it's enough to set things into motion towards the ultimate showdown.

Fans of Stephen King's novel know that at this point in the story, Mother Abagail (played in the series by Whoopi Goldberg) instructs Larry (Jovan Adepo), Stu (James Marsden), Glen (Greg Kinnear), and Ray (Irene Bedard) to walk to Vegas. This is also around the time in the story when Nadine heads off to meet her fate with Randall Flagg (Alexander Skarsgard). Heard recently spoke with ComicBook.com about Nadine's journey through the series and about how she is one of the best female roles she's ever encountered because of her complexity.

"What I think is so interesting about Nadine is you don't know how to define her. No one knows how to define her, probably least of all herself," Heard said. "She is struggling with a dark past, a lot of secrets, and a very very complicated dynamic with a supernatural force. And while she is presented with for the first time perhaps love and humanity in the form of the relationship she's been able to form since meeting Larry and coming into the Boulder Free Zone, she's ultimately a tragic character in that you realize she's being presented with this reality almost too late. She's almost discovering this on the last step of a very long path and there's something tragic and I don't know, heartbreaking about that because we see that, despite her complications, she ultimately is a lonely person who is reaching out for connections and love and for a character that's only motivated by that love.'

Heard continued, "And it's kind of heartbreaking when she meets the end she does and I don't want to give anything away, but Nadine is my favorite character in this, certainly one of the best female roles I have read or met, and that I know of in that she is not easy to define as a bad guy or a good guy. She's complicated and she's ultimately a tragic character."

Read on for photos from "The Walk".

The first six episodes of The Stand are now streaming on CBS All Access. New episodes arrive every Thursday.