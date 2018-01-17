Amazon Renews ‘The Tick’ for a Second Season

There’s more Tick coming your way!

On Wednesday, Amazon announced that the studio has officially renewed The Tick for a second season. The 10-episode sophomore effort is set to begin production later this year, and debut on the streaming service sometime in 2019.

Series creator Ben Edlund (Firefly, Supernatural, Gotham) will return for Season 2, along with leads Peter Serafinowicz (Guardians of the Galaxy) as The Tick and Griffin Newman (Search Party) as Arthur. Additional casting will be announced at a later date.

The series follows The Tick (Serafinowicz), a powerful yet often clueless superhero, who exists in a time when heroes with abilities like his are very common. Super-villains however, are much less common, and The Tick must rise to the challenge when The Terror (Jackie Earle Haley) begins his evil reign of terror.

“Ben has created a resounding hit while Peter and Griffin have brought Tick and Arthur to indelible life,” said Sharon Yguado, Head of Scripted Series, Amazon Studios. “We can’t wait to bring fans more of the Tick universe soon.”

“I am so excited that Amazon wants to continue this wildly fruitful collaboration and that this amazing cast gets to stay together, and that we get to build this mythos further, wider, deeper, and taller,” said Ben Edlund, series creator and executive producer. “We got a good ball of mud spinning with the right tilt of axis, I’m very happy we have this opportunity to keep peopling it.”

The Tick himself also had a comment regarding the renewal news: “You feel it too, don’t you? Destiny’s warm in the small of your back, pushing, pushing. She’s on a roll.”

The second part of The Tick‘s first season, which consists of six episodes, is set to debut on the streaming service on February 23, 2018.