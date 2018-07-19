Netflix Debuts First Look at ‘Umbrella Academy’ TV Series

After years of waiting, The Umbrella Academy is finally headed to the small screen, and we have our first look at what that will look like.

Netflix recently debuted a first piece of promo art for the upcoming live-action series on their social media, along with a tease of a 2019 release date. You can check it out below.

The promo art shows the show’s principal cast – Tom Hopper as Luther, David Castaneda as Diego, Emmy Raver-Lampman as Allison, Ellen Page as Vanya, Robert Sheehan as Klaus, and Aidan Gallagher as Number Five – posing with different umbrellas over their face.

The Umbrella Academy is written by Jeremy Slater. It is based on the Dark Horse Comics series written by Gerard Way and drawn by Gabriel Ba. The series tells the story of an eccentric, dysfunctional, and estranged family of superheroes. The family is forced to come together to solve the mystery of their father’s murder.

The cast of The Umbrella Academy also includes Mary J. Blige as Cha-Cha and Kate Walsh as The Handler.

Steve Blackman serves as showrunner and executive producer of The Umbrella Academy. Bluegrass Television and Mike Richardson and Keith Goldberg from Dark Horse Entertainment are also executive producers. Way is a co-executive producer.

The Umbrella Academy comics debuted in 2007 with the first miniseries, The Umbrella Academy: Apocalypse, which serves as the inspiration for the first season of the television series. A second miniseries, The Umbrella Academy: Dallas, followed in 2008. The third miniseries, The Umbrella Academy: Hotel Oblivion, is currently being worked on by Way and Ba and a fourth miniseries has also been promised. The series has received multiple comics industry awards.

The Umbrella Academy is expected to premiere on Netflix in 2019. ComicBook.com will provide more updates as they come about.