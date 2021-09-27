The Vanished Return in New 4400 Preview (Exclusive)

The CW’s new series 4400, a reboot of the USA Network sci-fi series The 4400, debuts on the network in less than a month, and now, we’re getting a new look at the show in a new promo shared exclusively with ComicBook.com. In the promo, we meet Andre (TL Thompson) who was on the verge of changing the world through medicine in 1924 when he mysteriously vanishes only to reappear in 2021 as part of a group of 4,400 persons who vanished without a trace at various points in the past. As you might guess, it’s a big shock suddenly returning nearly 100 years later as not only as the world and society itself changed, but everyone Andre knew from his life before has passed on. You can check out the promo for yourself in the video player above.



Like the original version of the show, The CW’s 4400 will tell the story of a group of 4,400 people who disappeared without a trace only to suddenly return in some cases many, many years later. This new version, however, will differ from the original in that the group of returned will be much more diverse and include those from marginalized communities rather than being nearly exclusively white, something series co-showrunner Ariana Jackson previously told Entertainment Weekly felt like a really interesting time to set things in.



“It’s about time travel but setting it in 2021. Where we are now feels like a very pivotal time in our nation’s history – it was really interesting to examine how we got here through all these people from different eras,” co-showrunner Ariana Jackson revealed to the outlet. “It feels like a really interesting time to set it in to really examine how we came to be here and now, a time where we’re really seeing a lot of the cracks in our society and in what we built. We look at how those things might have been built wrong to lead us here to today. There’s a reason why we’re in the moment we’re in.”



You can check out the official synopsis for 4400 below. The series is set to debut on Monday, October 25 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on The CW.



“Over the last century at least, four thousand four hundred people who were overlooked, undervalued, or otherwise marginalized vanished without a trace off the face of the planet. Last night, inexplicably, they were all returned in an instant to Detroit, MI, having not aged a day and with no memory of what happened to them. As the government races to understand the phenomenon, analyze the potential threat, and contain the story, an empathetic social worker (Joseph David-Jones, “Arrow”) and hardened community corrections officer (Ireon Roach, “Candyman”) are among the civil servants called upon to deal with the uncanny refugees.



The new partners clash in ideology and approach, but gradually find they have more in common than they thought as they become familiar with those under their care, including: a lawyer and resilient young mother from the early aughts (Brittany Adebumola, “Grand Army”), whose unexpected reunion with her estranged husband (Cory Jeacoma, “Jersey Boys”) and suddenly teenaged daughter is immediately rocky; a WWI Army surgeon fresh from the Harlem Renaissance (TL Thompson, Broadway’s “Straight White Men”); an influential hidden figure from the Mississippi civil rights movement (Jaye Ladymore, “Empire”); a black sheep reverend-scion born to a notable televangelist family in 1990s Chicago (Derrick A. King, “Call Your Mother”); a seemingly shallow but misunderstood D-list reality TV star (newcomer Khailah Johnson) from Miami, circa 2015; and two wildly different unaccompanied teens, a vibrant girl (newcomer Autumn Best) whose bell bottoms give away her 1970s upbringing, and an introspective, prescient boy (Amarr Wooten, “Liv and Maddie”) whose origin remains a mystery.



These unwilling time travelers, collectively the 4400, must grapple with their impossible new reality, the fact that they’ve been returned with a few…upgrades, and the increasing likelihood that they were brought back now for a reason they’re only beginning to understand. Based on the original TV series created by Scott Peters and Renee Echevarria, 4400 is from CBS Studios and is executive produced by Ariana Jackson, who wrote the pilot, Sunil Nayar, and Anna Fricke and Laura Terry of Pursued By a Bear.”



Are you looking forward to 4400? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section!