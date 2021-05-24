The CW's 4400 Reboot Cast Members Revealed

✖

The CW's 4400 reboot has added five members to the cast in series regular roles. According to Deadline, TL Thompson (Straight White Men), Cory Jeacoma (Power Book II: Ghost), Ireon Roach (School Girls; or the African Mean Girls Play), Derrick A. King (Call Your Mother), and newcomer Autumn Best have all joined the series. They join previously announced cast Joseph David-Jones and Khailah Johnson. The casting news comes on top of the first look at key art for the series as shared by the series on social media on Monday.

4400, a reimagining of The 4400, a sci-fi series which first aired on USA Network for four seasons and 44 episodes from 2004 to 2007, will follow "4400 overlooked, undervalued, or otherwise marginalized people who vanished without a trace over the last hundred years are all returned in an instant, having not aged a day and with no memory of what happened to them. As the government races to analyze the potential threat and contain the story, the 4400 themselves must grapple with the fact that they’ve been returned with a few upgrades, and the increasing likelihood that they were all brought back now for a specific reason."

In the series, Thompson will play Dr. Andre, described as a transgender male and doctor from 1920s Harlem. He uses his skills to help treat the 4400 and while it takes him a while to adjust to 2021, he catches on quickly that the 4400 may be perceived as a threat. Jeacoma will play Logan, a loving and supportive husband and new father whose wife, Shanice, suddenly goes missing in 2005. Left to raise their daughter alone, he is shocked when Shanice returns after 16 years — without having aged a day. Roach will play by-the-book parole officer Keisha who is called in as part of the government response to the 4400. Due to personal past tragedy, she is worried about the dangers these people could pose to society at large. King will play Rev Johnson, raised in a powerful and affluent church family and who disappeared in the 1990s. While he is a man of true faith and compassion, he is accustomed to the power and clout afforded his position. He will emerge as a natural leader among the 4400. Joseph David-Jones had previously been cast as Rev. Johnson, but will now be playing the role of Jharrel. Best will play a smart and observant teenager from the 1970s, Mildred, who has no idea how she got to 2021 Detroit. But she quickly finds a couple of allies among the 4400 and seems surprisingly content to have left her past life behind. The role is Best's on-screen acting debut.

The series comes from Riverdale co-executive producer Ariana Jackson and Anna Fricke, who also rebooted Walker, Texas Ranger for the network. The pilot episode, written by Jackson, will be directed by Erica Watson. Jackson and Fricke will serve as executive producers on the series along with Laura Terry and Sunil Nayar. As for when 4400 will debut, that information was not yet revealed, though the network is expected to announce its 2021-2022 schedule on Tuesday so further updates may come then.

