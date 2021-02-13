The Walking Dead "Here's Negan" Trailer Released

The Walking Dead releases a new trailer for the extended Season 10, highlighting the prequel episode "Here's Negan." When Maggie Rhee (Lauren Cohan) and her son return home after years away, Carol (Melissa McBride) takes reformed villain Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) on a journey that spurs him to reflect on the events that led him to this point. As he confronts his past — recalling memories as an unfaithful husband to Lucille (guest star Hilarie Burton Morgan), who eventually succumbs to pancreatic cancer 12 years before Season 10C — Negan will decide his future in the wake of the Whisperer War.

"It's in the aftermath of 10A and 10B. It is a part of that story. It's connected to all that," Walking Dead Universe chief content officer Scott Gimple told ComicBook.com about the six new bonus episodes premiering February 28. "Even like 'Here's Negan' obviously has to do with Negan's backstory, but even then, that is directly connected to the story coming out of Season 10."

The bonus episodes, which were filmed over a six-week shoot in the fall, were designed to be smaller in scope and scale for safe shooting amid the pandemic.

"We had to go right at it. Angela [Kang, showrunner], the staff, some writers from the past, from Walking Dead past, some people who came back to actually work on them. Everybody just gave it their all," Gimple said. "And like Fear the Walking Dead, they're concentrated stories because they're shot in a way where we only have a couple of characters that we're focusing on."

(Photo: AMC Studios)

The six-episode Season 10C culminates in "Here's Negan," premiering April 4, and pairs Morgan with his real-life wife in the prequel inspired by the 16-chapter comic book origin story of the same name.

"For the Negan fans, we're going to do our version of the comic book story 'Here's Negan,' and Lucille is going to be played by JDM's real-life wife, Hilarie Burton Morgan. And they're amazing together," Kang teased during The Walking Dead Holiday Special in December. "So I'm really excited for everyone to see our various people getting to shine."

Filming is now underway on the 24-episode final season of The Walking Dead, due out later this year on AMC.

The Walking Dead Season 10 returns to AMC with new episodes on Sunday, February 28. Follow the author @CameronBonomolo on Twitter for all things The Walking Dead Universe.