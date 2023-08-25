August 27, 2010 is Monument Day: the day the world died. "We say that it's called Monument Day because we are all monuments to the past," said Iris Bennett (Aliyah Royale) when marking the 10-year anniversary of the apocalypse on AMC's The Walking Dead: World Beyond. "We survived, and the rest didn't. We found safety, and the rest didn't. We live. We live for the rest who didn't." On Friday, AMC Networks announced the first-ever Monument Day Weekend: a two-day Walking Dead marathon commemorating The Walking Dead Universe's annual day of remembrance.

Starting at 1 pm EST Saturday, August 26, the official Walking Dead Facebook page and YouTube channel will live stream episodes from seasons 1 of The Walking Dead and Fear the Walking Dead to mark Monument Day on Sunday, August 27.

The Walking Dead ended its 11-season run after 177 episodes last November, spawning new spin-offs The Walking Dead: Dead City, The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon (September 10th), and The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live (2024). Fear the Walking Dead returns with the back half of its eighth and final season on October 22nd.

"It's a truly exciting year for The Walking Dead Universe, as we conclude an epic journey on Fear the Walking Dead, which became one of the most successful shows in the history of cable television," Dan McDermott, president of entertainment and AMC Studios at AMC Networks, said when announcing the 12-episode final season of the first Walking Dead spin-off. "And now we are set to bring forth the next iteration of the franchise."

Focused on fan-favorite characters Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln), Michonne (Danai Gurira), Maggie (Lauren Cohan), Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan), and Daryl Dixon (Norman Reedus), the spin-offs explore new corners of the TWDU — from New York to Paris, France.

"This next phase of our beloved Walking Dead franchise promises to engage and enthrall faithful viewers," McDermott continued. "Fans new and old will love seeing zombies walking across the Brooklyn Bridge, beneath the Eiffel Tower, inside the Louvre, and at dozens more exotic and iconic locations from around the country and world."

