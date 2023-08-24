The Walking Dead: Betrayal Open Beta Announced

An open beta for The Walking Dead: Betrayal has been announced by Skybound, giving fans an opportunity to test out the online game this weekend. The open beta will begin on Friday, August 25th at 9 a.m. PT and will last through Monday, August 28th at 9 a.m. PT. As of this writing, the game is exclusively coming to PC. Readers interested in participating in the open beta can sign up at the game's official Steam page, which can be found right here.

What is The Walking Dead: Betrayal?

(Photo: Skybound)

For those unfamiliar with The Walking Dead: Betrayal, each match will have 8 players that must work together to escape from a location. Walkers are quickly approaching, and players have a limited time to complete the tasks necessary to escape. Of course, a common theme in almost all zombie media is that human threats tend to be every bit as dangerous as the undead. In this case, there are secret traitors that will be among each group, looking to sabotage plans for escape. That theme seems somewhat similar to games like Among Us, which was noted by ComicBook.com's Ricky Frech, who had a chance to go hands-on with the game earlier this month. In that preview, Frech noted that "publisher Skybound has a game that's a good time with friends and has the potential to be more."

The Walking Dead seems like the perfect IP for this sort of game, and it will be interesting to see how players react to the game once the open beta launches! As Frech noted in his preview, the market for "social deception" games like Among Us is a bit oversaturated at the moment, so it could be a challenge getting players invested. However, the popularity of The Walking Dead might give players an incentive to give this one a try.

What other Walking Dead video games are coming out in 2023?

Walking Dead fans that aren't interested in social deception games are in luck, as another game based on the property was announced earlier this month. The Walking Dead: Destinies is a single-player game that will allow players to reshape key moments from the first four seasons of the TV series. As such, players can expect to see some of the most important characters from the franchise, including Rick, Carl, Daryl, Shane, Michonne, Glenn, The Governor, and more. In addition to familiar faces, players can also expect to see several different locations from the show, such as the Greene Farm, the Prison, and Woodbury. A trailer for the game can be found below.

Unlike The Walking Dead: Betrayal, Destinies will be available on multiple platforms, including Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam. As of this writing, a release date has not been revealed.

Are you looking forward to The Walking Dead: Betrayal? What do you think of these games based on the franchise? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!