The Walking Dead video game based on the AMC TV series is coming to all major consoles in fall 2023.

GameMill Entertainment has revealed the box art for its next title, The Walking Dead: Destinies. First unveiled Thursday with an announcement trailer, the third-person action-adventure video game puts a twist on AMC's zombie drama that ended its 11-season run after 177 episodes last November. The game, from Brazilian developer Flux Games (Cobra Kai and Cobra Kai 2: Dojos Rising), relives critical moments from the first four seasons of the TV series — but lets the player control the outcome. Releasing in the fall, the standard edition will retail for $49.99 and will be available on PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam.

Below, check out the just-revealed box art and watch The Walking Dead: Destinies trailer here.

(Photo: Flux Games, GameMill Entertainment)

Here's how GameMill Entertainment describes Destinies: "Change the course of The Walking Dead history. Play as Rick Grimes, who wakes from a coma to find his world forever changed. Fight walkers, relive iconic moments from the hit television series, and change the destiny of The Walking Dead Universe as your choices separate heroes from villains, and the living from the dead. Visit iconic locations from the first half of the show, including Atlanta, the Greene farm, The Prison, and Woodbury. Will you make the same choices as Rick, or will you forge your own path through the world of The Walking Dead?"

Players will choose their own path through seasons 1-4 of The Walking Dead, wielding a variety of melee and ranged weapons including Rick's colt python revolver, Michonne's katana, and Daryl's crossbow. To slay zombie hordes, players will have their pick of survivors from a roster of 12 playable characters like Glenn, Carol, and Shane.

A stress system will determine whether players survive their encounters with flesh-eating walkers as they manage supplies and scavenge for resources. According to GameMill, the third person action-adventure tests gamers' apocalypse survival skills through stealth combat, rescue missions, and defending camps from hordes of the undead.

The Walking Dead: Destinies is scheduled to be available on all major consoles this fall, with a rumored release date of November.

Stay tuned to ComicBook/TWD and follow @CameronBonomolo and @NewsOfTheDead on Twitter and Facebook for more TWD Universe coverage.