The Walking Dead Final Season Part I: The Epic End Begins Teaser Trailer Released

Nothing is as it seems at the beginning of the epic end of The Walking Dead. As part of AMC's "11 Weeks of Reveals until Season 11" of The Walking Dead, which returns August 22 with a two-parter season premiere, a new teaser released Thursday sets a haunting mood for The Final Season Part I. In these first eight episodes taking place after the conclusion of the Whisperer War, survivors of the destroyed Hilltop and the fallen Kingdom must come together as one with the Alexandrians to save the last community standing and fend off a new group of enemies they've come to fear: masked marauders called the Reapers.

"Coming off of the six additional episodes for Season 10, which focused on smaller, character-driven stories, we're excited to kick off Season 11 bigger than ever," Angela Kang, executive producer and showrunner of The Walking Dead, said when setting the August 22 premiere of the Final Season. "The stakes will be high — we'll see more zombies, tons of action, intriguing new stories, never-before-seen locations and our groups together in one community for the first time, trying to rebuild what the Whisperers took from them."

Scott Gimple, Walking Dead Universe chief content officer, added the final chapter of The Walking Dead begins with "eight action-packed episodes that will feature the massive scope and scale fans have come to expect from TWD Universe."

In the two-part Season 11 premiere, "Acheron: Part I" and "Acheron: Part II," scripted by Kang and Jim Barnes, Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) accompanies Maggie (Lauren Cohan) and Daryl (Norman Reedus) on a terrifying trip underground. Elsewhere, Eugene (Josh McDermitt), King Ezekiel (Khary Payton), Yumiko (Eleanor Matsuura), and Princess (Paola Lazaro) are relocated to an undisclosed location when interrogated by the red-armored Officer Mercer (Michael James Shaw) of the Commonwealth Army.

The Best of The Walking Dead, a collection releasing weekly exclusively on AMC+ starting July 8, will be followed by the four-episode special series The Walking Dead: Origins beginning with "Daryl's Story" on July 15.

The Final Season of The Walking Dead premieres Sunday, August 22, on AMC.