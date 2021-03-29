“Here’s Negan” Sneak Peek: Watch a Scene From The Walking Dead Season Finale

Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) tries to talk his way out of trouble in the first sneak peek from "Here's Negan," the extended season finale of The Walking Dead's Season 10C. In the Negan prequel episode premiering April 4 on AMC, flashbacks to 12 years before the events of Season 10 reveal Negan's past as an unfaithful husband to Lucille (guest star Hilarie Burton Morgan, the Negan actor's real-life wife). When Lucille is diagnosed with cancer just before the onset of the zombie apocalypse, Negan must be her savior when he sets off in search of the life-saving medicine that's increasingly hard to come by.

In the sneak peek, Negan faces a deadly choice when he's captured by Valaks Vipers biker Baxter (played by series newcomer Rodney Rowland). "You've got to let me go," Negan pleads. "My wife, she has cancer. She needs that. I gotta keep it safe."

Inside a lunchbox are two refrigerated bags of chemotherapy drugs Negan desperately needs to get back to his wife. If he doesn't, "It kills me and her."

"And my heart goes out to you. I can't imagine what she must be going through right now," says a taunting Baxter, holding a bag in front of Negan. "Just wondering... if she's ever gonna get it."

"'Here's Negan' obviously has to do with Negan's backstory, but even then, that is directly connected to the story coming out of Season 10," Walking Dead chief content officer and executive producer Scott Gimple told ComicBook.comabout the season that was extended with six bonus episodes filmed during the coronavirus pandemic. "There were six episodes [filmed across] six weeks. We had to go right at it. Angela [Kang, showrunner], the staff, some writers from the past, from Walking Dead past, some people who came back to actually work on them. Everybody just gave it their all."

On concentrated and character-focused stories like "Here's Negan," Gimple added, "I just love those kind of stories. It's weird, for all of the intensity and fire that was under everyone to turn out as well, they're amazing in that 'Here's Negan' is an incredible episode. It's really strange, the circumstances, how this all came together, but these six episodes are gonna be something that I think people are gonna really, really enjoy."

Miles Mussenden (Mr. Mercedes, Cloak and Dagger) also appears in the episode as Franklin alongside a surprise guest-star who won't be revealed here. "Here's Negan" premieres Sunday, April 4, on AMC.

The Walking Dead returns with new episodes when its expanded Final Season begins airing this summer on AMC.