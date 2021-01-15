The Walking Dead: See Real-Life Married Couple the Morgans Together in Negan Prequel Episode

✖

Real-life married couple Jeffrey Dean Morgan and Hilarie Burton Morgan are Negan and Lucille in a new look at "Here's Negan," a prequel episode revealing the character's backstory in season 10 of The Walking Dead. The Morgans, who appeared separately in TV's sci-fi thriller Extant, act together for the first time when The Walking Dead returns with six new episodes in February. In the extended season 10 finale inspired by Robert Kirkman and Charlie Adlard's comic book origin story of the same name, Negan and his cancer-stricken wife hunker down in their basement bunker at the onset of the zombie apocalypse some 12 years before the events of season 10.

In a first-look photo from "Here's Negan," the couple shares an intimate moment in their shelter stocked with a box of James Bond DVDs, Lucille's collection of multicolored wigs, and a dwindling supply of chemotherapy drugs.

(Photo: AMC Studios)

When their humming generator draws the attention of a hissing walker, one of the flesh-eating creatures keeping them hidden away, Lucille tells her husband it's "not like killing a person, babe. Not even like killing an animal. You have to stop letting it bother you."

"It doesn't bother me," Negan says twice in the virtual table read clip previewing the episode. "I'm worried that I'll get used to it."

"For the Negan fans, we're going to do our version of the comic book story 'Here's Negan,' and Lucille is going to be played by JDM's real-life wife, Hilarie Burton Morgan. And they're amazing together," showrunner Angela Kang said in December during The Walking Dead Holiday Special. "So I'm really excited for everyone to see our various people getting to shine."

The prequel from veteran series writer David Leslie Johnson and seasons 9 and 10 director Laura Belsey is "one of the most brilliant episodes" in the show's 10-year history, according to Walking Dead executive producer and former showrunner Scott Gimple.

"This was something we were looking at [before the pandemic], but it's going to be an amazing episode," Gimple told Insider about the first six episodes filmed during the COVID-19 pandemic. "I'm so proud of everybody who worked on that one. I'm proud of the entire season. They shot six episodes in six weeks. I think The Walking Dead, Angela, and the writers, the producers, crew, the cast did an amazing job, putting those all together."

In November, Morgan said "no doors are closed" when asked if future episodes or spin-offs would reveal more of Negan's unseen history only briefly mentioned in past episodes of The Walking Dead.

"Here's Negan" premieres Sunday, April 4 on AMC.

"Here's Negan" premieres Sunday, April 4 on AMC.

The Walking Dead returns to AMC with new episodes on Sunday, February 28.