Negan and Maggie Meet Again in The Walking Dead Season 10C Trailer

Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) and Maggie (Lauren Cohan) cross paths for the first time in years in a new look at the extended Season 10 of The Walking Dead. In the aftermath of the Whisperer War, Maggie and now eight-year-old son Hershel Rhee (Kien Michael Spiller) settle into their new home after Alpha (Samantha Morton) and her skin-wearing army burned down the Hilltop. When Carol (Melissa McBride) confesses she freed Negan and sicced him after the since-slain Whisperer leader, Daryl (Norman Reedus) says "nothing's settled" with Negan — but what's brewing is an unavoidable confrontation that's years in the making.

"I don't think Maggie's gonna like Negan. I'm not sure that's going away," Morgan said during a 2019 convention appearance. "I would imagine there would be some sort of confrontation, or ten. She hasn't seen what Negan's done, or who he's become. She doesn't know. The last time she saw him [in Season 9], he was laying on the ground of the jail cell wanting to die. So some stuff has happened since then, but I imagine it's not going to be hugs and kisses."

After plotting to execute Negan and avenge Glenn (Steven Yeun) in Season 9, Maggie spared her husband's killer because his life sentence means he's "already worse than dead." Now forced to live together inside Alexandria, Maggie and Negan's co-existence puts them on a tough road to travel.

"Look, Negan killed Maggie's husband, and burnt down her house, so it's just not going to be an easy road, I think, for either of them. And Negan's been on this whole other journey while she's been gone, but it's sort of like Maggie is coming in and she hasn't seen any of that," showrunner Angela Kang teased during last summer's virtual San Diego Comic-Con. "What [Maggie] knows is she comes back and Hilltop is destroyed, and the guy that she thought she left to rot in prison is out walking around with everybody else. These two have to figure out how to occupy the same space. So it will hopefully be really fun."

AMC+ subscribers can stream the Season 10C premiere, "Home Sweet Home," one week before its television premiere starting on Sunday, February 21. The Walking Dead returns to AMC with new episodes on Sunday, February 28, at 9 pm ET/8c.

Follow the author @CameronBonomolo on Twitter for all things The Walking Dead Universe.