The Walking Dead’s Jadis Could Return in TWD: World Beyond Season 2

The Walking Dead: World Beyond co-creator says it's "unlikely, but not impossible" that Jadis (Pollyanna McIntosh) from The Walking Dead returns in the second and final season of the spinoff. Jadis, whose real name is Anne, was the leader of the junkyard-dwelling Scavengers until Simon (Steven Ogg) of the Saviors slaughtered her people. As Jadis, she was secretly in contact with the Civic Republic Military, trading them survivors branded as an "A" or a "B" in exchange for supplies. As Anne, the outsider disappeared aboard a CRM helicopter when she rescued a wounded Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln) in The Walking Dead's ninth season.

"I hate being the person who can't answer all these questions, but we'll have to wait and see on that one," World Beyond co-creator and producer Scott Gimple told Insider when asked about Anne/Jadis' return in the limited event series. "It is unlikely, but not impossible."

World Beyond seemed to include a connection to Jadis' time on The Walking Dead when a post-credits scene showed the CRM conducting experiments on walkers labeled as "TS: A," or "Test Subject A," apparently answering what happens to someone branded an "A."

Rick was labeled an "A" by Jadis before she called him a "B" when urging a CRM helicopter to save Rick after he was gravely wounded in a bridge explosion.

Asked if World Beyond answered what it means to be an "A" or a "B," Gimple said, "I'm gonna say this. The way we revealed it on the show is consistent with how it is in the universe, but I'm not going to break it down any more than what the show did."

In October, Gimple said there's "absolutely a chance" characters from other Walking Dead shows crossover into World Beyond. No existing characters appeared in the first season, but the second season more directly involves the CRM and its multiple facilities, allowing for the opportunity to answer what happened to the missing Heath (Corey Hawkins) after he was snatched and traded by Jadis.

"I will say there's something we're working on that's kind of far afield that has some crossover-y elements to it. That's about as hedgy as I can get, but there really is a chance," Gimple said during a panel at virtual New York Comic Con. "There's a far-flung story that I won't even say much about who's working on it, because it would bring out some stuff. But there's plans, how about that? There are plans."

Gimple has already confirmed McIntosh rejoins Lincoln in the Walking Dead feature films revealing what happened after Rick and Anne's helicopter flight took them away from The Walking Dead together.

