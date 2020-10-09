The Walking Dead Characters Could Crossover Into TWD: World Beyond

✖

There is "absolutely a chance" characters from other Walking Dead shows crossover into The Walking Dead: World Beyond, according to the spinoff's co-creator. Scott Gimple, the show's executive producer and chief creative officer for all things Dead, teases "there are plans" for the two-season limited event series to explore crossover elements with the greater Walking Dead Universe. Connecting all three shows is the Civic Republic Military, or CRM, the black-wearing armed forces that appeared in past episodes of the mothership series and spinoff Fear the Walking Dead before returning in World Beyond. This same group piloted the helicopter that flew Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln) away from The Walking Dead, a story that continues in the Walking Dead feature film scripted by Gimple.

Asked if characters from other Walking Dead shows might cross paths with characters from World Beyond during a virtual NYCC panel hosted by Entertainment Weekly, Gimple said, "There's absolutely a chance."

"I will say there's something we're working on that's kind of far afield that has some crossover-y elements to it. That's about as hedgy as I can get, but there really is a chance," Gimple said. "There's a far-flung story that I won't even say much about who's working on it, because it would bring out some stuff. But there's plans, how about that? There are plans."

Because the CRM is known to return in the planned Walking Dead film trilogy, it's believed the 20-episode World Beyond acts as a bridge to the film series. The spinoff already answered questions about Rick's disappearance, indirectly confirming Rick is a prisoner of the strictly-controlled Civic Republic.

Nico Tortorella, who plays Felix on the new series, hinted at Rick Grimes connections when they said World Beyond acts as a tie-in to the Walking Dead films.

"I mean, I think that's why the show was being made in so many ways," Tortorella told ComicBook.com. "There are giant pieces of the puzzle that are put together right from the first episode of this show. And I think in a lot of ways, the show is leading us to the bigger, the movies and the larger storyline. For sure."

The characters of World Beyond are currently on a quest towards New York state, the site of a Civic Republic research facility where Dr. Leo Bennett (Joe Holt) is said to be developing a cure for the zombie plague. Rick is now in Philadelphia, as hinted by a 2019 teaser trailer for the Walking Dead film, but early plans had Rick relocated to upstate New York.

Whether or not Rick Grimes appears in World Beyond, the two-season show will conclude in a "big climactic way," according to co-creator and showrunner Matt Negrete, who promises the series finale is "going to be big."

New episodes of The Walking Dead: World Beyond premiere Sundays at 10/9c on AMC.