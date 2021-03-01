The Walking Dead Fans React to Hershel Rhee’s Return: Maggie’s Son Is a “Little Glenn”

There's an adorable new addition to The Walking Dead family. In Sunday's "Home Sweet Home," Maggie (Lauren Cohan) and her now eight-year-old son Hershel Rhee (Kien Michael Spiller) reunite with Daryl (Norman Reedus) more than seven years after leaving their home at the Hilltop colony. Maggie joined Georgie (Jayne Atkinson) on the road to distance herself from Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan), who murdered her son's father eight years before the Whisperer War. With Maggie and Little Hershel back on The Walking Dead — he last appeared as a toddler (Peyton Lockridge) in Season 9 — fans are tipping their baseball caps to Glenn (Steven Yeun) and Spiller's "Little Glenn."

"Little Hershel is freaking adorable. The young actor, he's great," showrunner Angela Kang said of series newcomer Spiller during The Walking Dead Extended Season 10 Preview Special. "I think he's really this wonderful mix of the characters Maggie and Glenn. I feel like his vibe, it's a very Maggie-like vibe where still waters run deep and there's sort of like a zen seriousness to him. And yet there is this rascally side too that I think is very reminiscent of Glenn."

Kang added, "I think in that way, it's really lovely to have young Hershel finally be really part of our cast and able to interact with his mother in a different way."

With Maggie and her son now occupying the same community as Negan — he was freed by Carol (Melissa McBride) to help finish the Whisperer War — what happens when Hershel meets the bad man who killed his father?

"Negan definitely has a soft spot for the younger generation, and we've seen that numerous times. I think he has a relationship with young kids that is very honest, and I don't think that he would shy away from letting this kid know who he is, and try to work through it," Morgan said about a potential bond between Negan and Hershel during a virtual panel over the summer. "I think that may be a way — we'll see, I'm not a writer on this show — but that may be a way that Maggie sees a different side of Negan, as well. I think initially she'll just want to kill him, but we'll see what happens."