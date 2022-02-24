The Walking Dead Clip Introduces Commonwealth Governor Pamela Milton

Meet Governor Pamela Milton (Laila Robins) of the Commonwealth in an exclusive sneak peek from the next episode of The Walking Dead. 30 days after Eugene (Josh McDermitt) returned to Alexandria as part of an envoy with Deputy Governor Lance Hornsby (Josh Hamilton) of the Commonwealth, Daryl (Norman Reedus) and Carol (Melissa McBride) are settling into life at the advanced community. In Season 11 episode “New Haunts,” premiering February 27 on AMC, the Alexandrians adjust to their classifications, their assigned jobs, and the oddity of making new friends. Watch the exclusive clip above.

In the clip set during the Commonwealth’s Halloween festivities, Connie (Lauren Ridloff) is back on the beat as an investigative reporter, and Kelly (Angel Theory) reveals Connie’s pre-apocalypse history with the Milton political family: her hard-hitting journalism saw Pamela’s uncle kicked out of Congress.

The mother of spoiled socialite Sebastian Milton (Teo Rapp-Olsson) is “from a political dynasty in our show, so imagine a family like the Kennedys or the Bushes,” showrunner Angela Kang said of the governor on The Walking Dead Season 11 Preview Special. “She’s quite formidable, and the actress is amazing, so we’re excited to have her.”

"New Haunts" premieres Sunday, February 27 at 9 pm ET/8c on AMC, or watch early now on AMC+. Read ComicBook's exclusive Q&A with Lauren Cohan about The Walking Dead: The Final Season Part 2 and interviews with Lynn Collins, Seth Gilliam, and Jeffrey Dean Morgan.

The Walking Dead returns with many of our heroes fighting imminent hellfire under Reaper attack; while others battle Mother Nature’s torrential wrath in Alexandria. For all, their world is literally crashing down around them. Meanwhile, life in the Commonwealth is not as idyllic as it seems. For some, hope will be renewed. Others will be pushed past the point of no return. One truth holds tight: Lives hang in the balance with each decision drastically changing their future, their chances of survival, and the state of each community

