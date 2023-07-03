The Walking Dead spin-off reuniting Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln) and Michonne (Danai Gurira) has confirmed its title with an official new logo. Below is the title treatment for The Walking Dead: Rick & Michonne, which appears on the show's landing page on AMC+. (The working title The Walking Dead: Summit used during production was just that: a working title.) The stylized font is reminiscent of a military-style stencil, a design that forewarns of the CRM — the Civic Republic Military — the shadowy organization that years ago shuttled Rick away from The Walking Dead aboard a helicopter.

AMC's streaming service also unveiled a new, shorter synopsis: "The love story of Rick Grimes and Michonne is changed by a changed world. Kept apart by distance. By an unstoppable power. Can they find each other and who they were in a situation unlike any they've ever known?"

(Photo: AMC / AMC+)

The last time Michonne saw Rick, she watched as he seemingly sacrificed by blowing up a bridge to save his family and friends from a walker horde. Unbeknownst to her, human trafficker Jadis/Anne (Pollyanna McIntosh) rescued Rick — and traded him to the Civic Republic, the hidden and fortified city of post-apocalyptic Philadelphia. Years passed by the time Michonne learned Rick survived, setting off to find him and bring him home to their children, Judith (Cailey Fleming) and Rick "RJ" Grimes Jr. (Antony Azor).

In a coda sequence ending The Walking Dead's "Rest in Peace" series finale, a CRM helicopter foiled Rick's attempted escape from the Republic's capital city, where he's been put to work clearing zombies at a CRM decontamination center. Elsewhere, the katana-wielding Michonne suited up in samurai-like armor and saddled a horse she rode into a canyon filled with walkers.

The Walking Dead Universe chief content officer Scott M. Gimple, who serves as series creator and showrunner, has described Rick & Michonne as "an epic and insane love story" taking place in a location never before seen in TWDU.



"These are two people that have been separated for a very long time. They've lived whole other existences and they have to find themselves again, let alone each other. It's hopefully going to be mind-blowing," Gimple teased on Talking Dead. "We see this incredible power couple, but we also see that Red Machete Rick. We see that Michonne who taught a thing or two to the Governor. [The series] kind of goes coast to coast that way between the intimate and the epic and the insane."

Put simply: If you're screwing with the Rick who slaughtered the Terminus cannibals and the Michonne who mangled the Governor, you're screwing with the wrong people.

The Walking Dead: Rick & Michonne is slated to premiere in 2024 on AMC and AMC+.



