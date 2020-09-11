The Walking Dead Reportedly Not Developing Maggie or Negan Spinoff Shows

✖

AMC is looking at other Walking Dead shows in addition to the pair of spinoffs just announced by the network, but these projects won't focus on Lauren Cohan's Maggie or Jeffrey Dean Morgan's Negan. Both characters will appear in The Walking Dead's eleventh and final season, which AMC follows with an untitled continuation focused on Norman Reedus' Daryl and Melissa McBride's Carol, as well as episodic anthology series Tales of the Walking Dead. Involved with both series is TWD chief content officer Scott Gimple, who previously revealed plans to develop miniseries, specials, and other short-form series building out the Walking Dead Universe.

More Walking Dead shows are in "various stages of discussion," but there's no indication that these embryonic series will center on the popular Maggie or Negan characters, according to Deadline. In a press release, AMC did note the company and Gimple are working closely together and "developing a number of other new and innovative projects grounded in The Walking Dead universe."

After stepping away from the flagship show early in its ninth season to headline since-canceled ABC series Whiskey Cavalier, Cohan will appear for the first time in The Walking Dead's tenth season when its season finale premieres October 4. Maggie has been off with Georgie (Jayne Atkinson), a character seen so far only in the eighth season, helping the mysterious benefactor with a new community someplace far away.

In July, showrunner Angela Kang revealed plans for six additional episodes of The Walking Dead Season 10 to begin airing in early 2021. One of these episodes from the extended season may follow Maggie during the six years skipped over in the ninth season, and could reveal how her new group makes their way to Virginia in "A Certain Doom."

Morgan, who joined as then-big bad Negan in the show's sixth season finale, has been pushing for a Negan-centric prequel or movie revealing the former villain's origin story. The star is on record saying he hopes to further his role in a Negan-focused project that pulls material from comic book origin tale Here's Negan or one-shot spinoff Negan Lives.

Morgan expressed hopes for Negan's own Walking Dead movie after Gimple unveiled the franchise's first film starring Andrew Lincoln's Rick Grimes. The film is still on the way but has been prevented from filming due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Teasing Maggie and Negan's next meeting in Season 11 during this year's virtual Comic-Con, Morgan predicted, "It's just not going to be an easy road, I think, for either of them."

"Negan's been on this whole other journey while she's been gone," Morgan added, referring to Negan's almost eight-year solitary confinement and ongoing redemption, "but it's sort of like Maggie is coming in and she hasn't seen any of that." Morgan also speculated Negan could form a relationship with Hershel Rhee, Maggie's now eight-year-old son fathered by Glenn (Steven Yeun).

The Walking Dead has 31 episodes left to air before the series concludes in late 2022. Daryl and Carol's possible cross-country spinoff will follow in 2023, with Kang acting as showrunner; AMC has not yet dated Tales of the Walking Dead.

For all things TWD, follow the author @CameronBonomolo on Twitter. The Walking Dead Season 10 finale, “A Certain Doom,” premieres Sunday, October 4 on AMC.