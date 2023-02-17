The White Lotus Season 3 Location May Have Been Revealed

The White Lotus has become one of HBO's newest surprise hits, with viewers being downright enthralled by its globe-trotting, star-studded anthology. With the show already being renewed for a third season, and the very shocking way that Season 2 came to a close, there's been the question of exactly what story is in store for this new batch of episodes. While there has yet to be confirmation from HBO or creator Mike White about what Season 3 entails, the newest detail might have arrived in an unexpected way. In a recent interview with Vulture, actor and former Jackass star Johnny Knoxville may have accidentally revealed where Season 3 is headed — Tokyo, Japan.

"Mike White is a very close friend of mine," Knoxville revealed. "He and I had been in Tokyo together. I think that's where the next... oh, I'm not giving anything away. I might call him again as soon as this is over."

Will there be Season 3 of The White Lotus?

The White Lotus has officially been renewed for a third season, with White teasing that the new batch of episodes would hypothetically tackle religion, as the previous seasons tackled money and sex.

"The first season kind of highlighted money," White explained shortly after Season 2 ended. "And then, the second season is sex. And I think the third season would be maybe a kind of satirical and funny look at death and Eastern religion and spirituality. And it feels like it could be a rich tapestry to do another round at White Lotus."

Who starred in The White Lotus Season 2?

Season 2 of The White Lotus stars Jennifer Coolidge and Jon Gries, who reprise their roles as Tanya and Greg from the first season. New cast members include Aubrey Plaza, F. Murray Abraham, Adam DiMarco, Beatrice Grannò, Meghann Fahy, Tom Hollander, Sabrina Impacciatore, Michael Imperioli, Theo James, Haley Lu Richardson, Will Sharpe, Simona Tabasco, and Leo Wood. Mike White executive produces the series alongside David Bernad and Mark Kamine.

