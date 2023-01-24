The White Lotus Star Addresses Popular Fan Theory

The White Lotus wrapped its sophomore season late last year, offering another star-studded murder mystery helmed by Mike White. While the cast of characters from the two seasons are largely standalone (outside of Jennifer Coolidge's Tanya, who appeared in both stories), that hasn't stopped fans from theorizing about their potential connections. One popular theory as of late has been that Season 1's Nicole Mossbacher (Connie Britton) might be the sister of Abby (Laura Dern), the wife of Dom (Michael Imperioli) who only appeared in Season 2 through phone calls. While speaking to Variety at the Television Critics Association winter press tour, Britton remarked "Oooh, I've never heard that before," and revealed that she would be more than willing to return to the show and make it canon.

"Of course I would [return]," she said. "Mike is someone I'd admired for a long time in my career, and I was fortunate enough to work with him on 'Beatrice at Dinner,' which he wrote," Britton added. "I think he's a genius, but also a kind genius. I have loved collaborating with him and I'll say yes to him 'til the end of time."

Who stars in The White Lotus Season 2?

Season 2 of The White Lotus stars Jennifer Coolidge and Jon Gries, who reprise their roles as Tanya and Greg from the first season. New cast members include Aubrey Plaza, F. Murray Abraham, Adam DiMarco, Beatrice Grannò, Meghann Fahy, Tom Hollander, Sabrina Impacciatore, Michael Imperioli, Theo James, Haley Lu Richardson, Will Sharpe, Simona Tabasco, and Leo Wood. Mike White executive produces the series alongside David Bernad and Mark Kamine.

Will there be Season 3 of The White Lotus?

The White Lotus has been renewed for a third season. As White revealed while Season 2 was airing, he already had plans in the works for a third season — although it remains to be seen if Coolidge will be a part of that, given the way that Season 2 shook out.

"We just turned in our last episode to the network yesterday, so it's hard to think about the next race," White told Deadline. "But if we did, I think it'd be fun to maybe go to a whole different continent. You know, we did Europe, and maybe Asia, something crazy like that, that would be fun."

"Jennifer is my friend and everybody loved her in the first season, and I was like, 'I can't go to Italy without Jennifer.' And maybe that's still the case," White continued. "Like, maybe you can't go to Japan without Jennifer, either. There are so many fun actors we've worked with so far, so it's just kind of like who's available."

