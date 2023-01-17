White Lotus Stars Confirm Shocking Details About Their Characters' Family

Much like the debut season of HBO's The White Lotus, Season 2 continued to deliver a compelling blend of characters and complicated relational dynamics, leaving some audiences wondering about the characters we said goodbye to in the Season 2 finale weeks ago. One point of contention among audiences is whether Cameron (Theo James) and Daphne's (Meghann Fahy) children resulted from Daphne having an affair with her trainer, with the stars offering up the unexpected confirmation that at least one of their children isn't from Cameron. While a Season 3 of the series has been confirmed, the largely anthological nature of the narrative means it's unknown if any of these characters will return for the next season.

Speculation about their family started when Daphne explained to Harper (Aubrey Plaza) how she knew her husband had his own extramarital affairs and teased that she was having her own affair with her trainer, even offering up to show Harper a photo of the trainer. Instead, Harper saw a photo of one of their children, which sparked the speculation among fans that this was Daphne's way of revealing the boy's real father to be the trainer.

When asked if the pair's children were fathered by the trainer while appearing on Watch What Happens Live, James replied "yes" and explained, "Not both of them. God, that would be f-cking dark. But one of them."

Of the two children, Fahy confirmed it was "the blonde" who appeared in the photo she showed to Harper.

When Harper discovered Cameron had slept with sex workers while she and Daphne went on an overnight trip, she began doubting her husband Ethan's (Will Sharpe) devotion to her, which also sparked a flirtatious dynamic with Cameron. Ethan began speculating that the pair might have hooked up secretly, with Harper claiming Cameron had kissed her after a few drinks, though James detailed, "I think they did more, but it was second-and-a-half-base."

After this rendezvous, Daphne took Ethan for a walk on the beach, leaving viewers to theorize if this was Daphne similarly hooking up with Ethan.

"I don't think they had sex," Fahy said of their time together. "I think they did other stuff." When host Andy Cohen pushed to see if this meant Daphne gave Ethan a "handy," Fahy replied, "Yeah, sure ... We'll call it a handy."

Stay tuned for details on Season 3 of The White Lotus.

