The Wilds Season 2 Trailer Released by Amazon Prime Video

Amazon’s Prime Video has released a trailer for Season 2 of The Wilds and this time, it isn’t just the girls stranded on a deserted island. As was teased in the first season finale, there’s also an island of boys also being subjected to the same elaborate social experiment and in the new trailer, we finally get to see the second group of survivors — as well as their own evolution as they try to survive.

In the first season of The Wilds, a group of girls from various backgrounds find themselves stranded on a deserted, tropical island after their plan crashes, causing them to have to fight to survive. However, it turns out that the whole thing has been staged as part of a social experiment, something the girls learned at the end of Season 1. But they still don’t have a way off the island and Season 2 will see the girls not only grapple with the fact no one is coming to save them and that they haven’t found a way to escape, but the strange noises they hear that make them believe they may not even be alone.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Survival hangs in the balance for a group of teenage girls stranded on a deserted island, after the explosive discovery that what’s happening to them is an elaborate social experiment,” the official season synopsis reads. “Season 2 ups the drama and keeps you guessing, with the introduction of more test subjects — a new island of teenage boys — who must also fight for survival under the watchful eye of the experiment’s puppet master.”

The Wilds is created and executive produced by Sarah Streicher alongside showrunner and executive producer Amy Harris. The late Jamie Tarses of FanFare, and Dylan Clark of Dylan Clark Productions also serve as executive producers. The series is co-produced by Amazon Studios and ABC Signature as part of Disney Television Studios. The series stars Sophia Ali, Shannon Berry, Jenna Clause, Reign Edwards, Mia Healey, Helena Howard, Erana James, and Sara Pidgeon as well as Alex Fitzalan, Aidan Laprete, Charles Alexander, Miles Gutierrez-Riley, Nicholas Coombe, Reed Shannon, Tanner Ray Rook, and Zack Calderon.

All eight episodes of Season 2 of The Wilds debut on Prime Video on May 6th.

Will you be tuning in for the second season of The Wilds? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section!