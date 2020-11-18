The Wilds Trailer Released By Amazon Prime

Amazon Prime has released the trailer for The Wilds, a new series from Sarah Streicher and Amy B. Harris, which mixes YA coming-of-age with a LOST-style mystery - as detailed in the official synopsis included in the trailer: "A group of teen girls from different backgrounds must fight for survival after a plane crash strands them on a deserted island. The castaways both clash and bond as they learn more about each other, the secrets they keep, and the traumas they've all endured. There’s just one twist to this thrilling drama… these girls did not end up on this island by accident. "

As you can see in the trailer, The Wilds indeed feels very much like a LOST successor. That's because the desert island mystery will dovetail with flashbacks that explore these girls' backgrounds and lives, in a grand metaphor for what the teenage girl experience is all about.

"We are thrilled to share this exciting original vision with our global audience,” said Jennifer Salke, Head of Amazon Studios, when the series was announced. “We are proud to be the home for this authentically voiced, high stakes show brought to life by the talented Sarah Streicher, Amy B. Harris and our ABC Signature Studios partners."

Sarah Streicher teased the series by saying: "Coming of age is not for the faint of heart. It can take as much grit and fire to survive our teenage years as it would to survive, say, on a deserted island. The Wilds grew from that notion, and it’s afforded me an opportunity to explore teenage-hood in all of its perils, joys, and heartbreaks. I’m beyond thrilled that it’s found a home at Amazon."

EW recently revealed a photo spread with the cast of the show (check that out), along with some breakdowns of the cast and their characters. We have some of the surface character reveals for you, below - go to EW for the darker hints where their arcs may go:

"Leah Rilke (Sarah Pidgeon) is mature beyond her years, creative, and brooding with an overactive mind, but is somewhat of a loner who prefers reading, writing, and observing the world around her."

"Shelby Goodkind (Mia Healey) is a God-fearing pageant princess from the heart of Texas, whose natural optimism helps all the teen castaways stay hopeful. "

"Martha Blackburn (Jenna Clause) is an animal-lover with a big heart and a deep connection to her Native American heritage."

"Toni Shalifoe (Erana James) is a tomboy with anger issues who feels like everyone is out to screw her over… since almost everyone in her life has."

"Rachel Reid (Reign Edwards) is an elite diver who has driven herself to dangerous lengths to excel at her sport."

"Nora Reid (Helena Howard) is a quiet, artistic savant who’s had a hard time fitting in among her peers." Rachel's twin sister.

"Dot Campbell (Shannon Berry) is a tough Texan girl who doesn’t suffer fools. She’s had to shoulder a lot of adult responsibilities in her young life, which gives her an air of dependability on the island."

"Fatin Jadmani (Sophia Ali) is a proudly promiscuous girl with an audacious fashion sense. When she doesn’t pull her weight on the island, the others mistake her for a good-for-nothing slacker."

The Wilds premieres on Amazon Prime Video on December 11th.