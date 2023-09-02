The Winchesters Crewmember Struck by Lightning on Set Files Lawsuit

Months after its cancelation, The CW's The Winchesters is back in the headlines again for an unexpected reason. According to a new filing from the Los Angeles Superior Court (via The Hollywood Reporter), Warner Bros. is officially being sued by Bryan DeLorenzo, a crewmember on the Supernatural prequel who alleges that he was struck by lightning and knocked unconscious while on set. DeLorenzo, who worked as a first assistant camera operator on the series, claims that the incident occurred last year during a heavy rainstorm on The Winchesters' Louisiana set, after the crew was instructed to continue filming despite the weather conditions.

The lawsuit accuses Warner Bros, The CW, and The Winchesters executive producer Jensen Ackles of negligence, and also claims compensatory and punitive damages for physical injuries, pain and emotional distress. According to the suit, although the production had safety measures about shutting down in the event of lightning, his complains with Warners' safety officers were met with responses suggesting he purchase lightning detector products and weather apps.

What Is The Winchesters About?

Set in the 1970's, The Winchesters chronicles how John (Drake Rodger) and Mary (Meg Donnelly) met, fell in love and fought monsters together while in search for their missing fathers. The series also stars Bianca Kajlich as Millie Winchester, Demetria McKinney as Ada Monroe, Nida Khurshid as Latika Desai, and Jojo Fleites as Carlos Cervantez.

"I think on this project alone, not only was it a huge step for me career-wise, because I've never done something like this before, but also in life, because it was my first time living alone in New Orleans and kind of meeting new people in that way," Donnelly told ComicBook.com in an interview shortly after the Season 1 finale. "And I feel like I just learned so much about myself during filming, and I'm so grateful for that. The Winchesters will always have a special place in my heart just because I feel like it was such a huge learning curve in my whole life. So, I'm really grateful for that. And with the fans, man, I really hope that people just enjoyed watching the show. I mean, we put our blood, sweat and tears into it literally, because there's a lot of fight scenes, which is so much fun. And I just hope that even the Supernatural fans, it was just really cool. It's been a while since Supernatural has aired and it was just kind of comforting for them and definitely heartbreaking in some ways because I know there's so much foreshadowing and so much context. But I hope that it kind of healed their inner child, their inner Supernatural fans. And also, that you can lose your own destiny. And even with all the cards that are stacked against you."

