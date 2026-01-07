The Witcher Season 5 Plot Revealed by Netflix (And It May Address a Major Fan Complaint)

Netflix’s The Witcher seems to always be in a place of controversy, and the recent Season 4 was probably the height of it. Series lead Henry Cavill stepped down as the main character, Geralt of Rivia, while The Hunger Games movie star Liam Hemsworth took over the part. That’s never an easy task (for most shows, it would be a death knell), but The Witcher managed the magic of muddling through to a fifth and final season.

As 2026 begins, Netflix is releasing preview materials for the yearly slate, including The Witcher Season 5. Fans will be thrilled to hear that one of the earliest synopses for the upcoming season hints that the show is fixing one of its biggest problems.

The Witcher Season 5 Will Be A Family Affair

According to the synopsis for The Witcher Season 5, “The time of the end is nigh: dark forces are aligning all across the Continent with villainous designs on Ciri. Even if Geralt and Yennefer can save their daughter and fulfill their last wish of reuniting as a family, they’ll have to face obstacles — and enemies — the likes of which they’ve never faced before.”

There is one clear theme to the events in Season 5, and that is “reunion.” Geralt (Hemsworth) and Yennefer of Vengerberg (Anya Chalotra) are going to be putting forth a combined effort to get back to Circi (Freya Allan), so that the trio can stand together against all of the massive opposition lined up against them. That’s a much-needed turn, as criticisms of The Witcher Netflix series always seem to surge during periods of story where the principal three characters (Geralt, Yennefer, and Circi) are forced down separate paths. Seasons 1 and 4 have been hit the hardest by those critiques, so hearing Season 5 will pull things back together is a nice update.

Don’t Expect A Quick Reunion In The Witcher Season 5

(SPOILERS!) As Season 4 ended, things were looking bad for all three respective principal characters of The Witcher. Geralt becomes honour-bound to serve Queen Meve of Lyria and Rivia, creating a conflict of service; Yennefer was bested (like Geralt) by evil mage Vilgefortz (Mahesh Jadu), and left for dead in a stormy ocean, and Circi saw her entire band of kid-thieves (“The Rats”) slaughtered by bounty hunter Leo Bonhart (Sharlto Copley), who collected the kids’ heads as trophies and Circi as his prisoner.

That’s all to say: The Witcher Season 5 already has to invest some of its storytelling real estate in getting each member of the trio out of their current predicament, before it can set them on the path of reunion – and then, make that reunion worthwhile to see.

The Witcher Season 5 is speculated to release on Netflix sometime in late 2026 or early 2027.