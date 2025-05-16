Every Anime Coming to Hulu in June 2025

Hulu is about to drop a new batch of amazing movies, TV shows and anime to the platform, and this month is yet another strong month for fans of the Japanese medium and a subscriber of Hulu. With this month seeing the entry of hits like Hell’s Paradise, Re:Zero − Starting Life in Another World, Tsukimichi: Moonlit Fantasy, and more, June will see more series across multiple genres coming to Hulu.

It’s a welcome sight, especially on top of the continuous growth of anime on other streamers like Netflix, and Pluto TV boosting accessibility of modern and vintage classics. Hulu’s offerings for anime streaming in recent years have ranged from fan favorites to acclaimed and highly-anticipated new releases, and June’s new slate promises to be no different. Below you’ll see the month’s newest additions:

June 3rd

I’ve Somehow Gotten Stronger When I Improved My Farm-Related Skills: Complete Season 1 (DUBBED & SUBBED)

Miss Kobayashi’s Dragon Maid: Complete Season 1 (DUBBED & SUBBED)

The Quiz With Balls: Season 2 Premiere

So I’m a Spider, So What?: Complete Season 1 (DUBBED & SUBBED)

Wise Man’s Grandchild: Complete Season 1 (DUBBED & SUBBED)

Yuri on Ice: Complete Season 1 (DUBBED & SUBBED)



June 9th

Beyblade X: Season 1B

June 23rd

Helck: Complete Season 1 (DUBBED & SUBBED)

My Instant Death Ability is Overpowered: Complete Season 1 (DUBBED & SUBBED)

My Isekai Life: Complete Season 1 (DUBBED & SUBBED)

What Are The Biggest Anime Coming To Hulu This Month?

There are some really good anime that will be hitting the platform next month, with the isekai genre making up most of this month’s new additions. However, by far the best and most popular one that fans should be excited for is Yuri on Ice, the iconic skating and boys’ love anime that was very popular in the last decade. As one of the biggest queer representations in the field, the series coming to the platform is a great win, as the Mappa Studio anime original is brilliantly written and has amazing visuals. Although it is a shame that Yuri on Ice: Ice Adolescence was unfortunately cancelled early last year, the series is still a great watch despite having no ending.

The narrative centres on Yūri Katsuki, a Japanese figure skater grappling with self-doubt following a series of defeats. Just when he contemplates retirement, a video of him executing a performance inspired by his idol, Victor Nikiforov, gains widespread attention. To Yūri’s astonishment, Victor visits Japan and offers to train him. As Yūri prepares for his return to the sport, his relationship with Victor grows stronger, transforming from a coach-student interaction into a romantic connection.

Miss Kobayashi’s Dragon Maid is also another really good anime that will be coming to the platform next month. The hilarious slice-of-life that blends comedy with fantastical elements has garnered a cult fanbase, and deservedly so. With the gorgeous visuals and animation typical of Kyoto Animation series, the franchise is about to get a movie that will be a must-see for fans of the story.

There are also some pretty good isekai that will be coming to the platform, such as I’ve Somehow Gotten Stronger When I Improved My Farm-Related Skills and My Instant Death Ability is Overpowered. Hulu’s new batch might have some seriously good movies and TV like Independence Day and Texas True Crime, these anime should not be slept on by subscribers and there’s no doubt some will resonate with.