One of The X-Files’ Weirdest Episodes Got Roasted as “Repulsive” by Gillian Anderson

Most fans of The X-Files probably don’t know that star Gillian Anderson was deeply disturbed by one episode’s script. Throughout its original nine-season run from 1993 to 2002 and its two-season revival in 2016 and 2018, The X-Files presented plenty of terrifying and unsettling stories revolving around FBI special agents Fox Mulder (David Duchovny) and Dana Scully (Anderson). Tasked with investigating the paranormal and unexplained, the pair took on various cases having to do with horrifying monsters, supernatural entities, and grisly killings. A particular episode of the legendary sci-fi series left Anderson completely taken aback, and viewers will be stunned to learn just how blood-soaked it is.

The X-Files Season 4, Episode 6, titled “Sanguinarium,” aired in 1996 as a standalone Monster-of-the-Week episode. Directed by Kim Manners, the story centers on a series of gruesome murders in a hospital’s cosmetic surgery unit. Invoking the latin term for blood, the episode’s title hints at its graphic nature. In fact, Anderson referred to the episode as “one of the most repulsive scripts I ever shot” due to its gory scenes, per the 1998 book I Want to Believe: The Official Guide to the X-Files Volume 3. Evidenced by Anderson’s reaction, the unusual amount of blood and guts in “Sanguinarium” distinguishes the episode among the other more unnerving episodes of The X-Files.

What Prompted Gillian Anderson Repulsed Reaction to “Sanguinarium”

“Sanguinarium” opens with a shocking and gruesome sequence at the hospital. While Dr. Harrison Lloyd (John Juliani) performs a liposuction procedure, he removes too much of the patient’s fat. Dr. Lloyd continues, causing blood to spray everywhere and killing the patient. Later in the episode, Mulder and Scully arrive and notice a pentagram on the floor, suggesting witchcraft played a role in the murder. Soon after, Dr. Ilaqua (Paul Raskin) burns a hole through a patient’s neck with a laser. The surgeons cannot explain why they killed the patients, prompting Mulder and Scully to do some more digging. They conclude that the doctors have all been possessed by witchcraft from an unknown source. Mulder and Scully follow a false lead involving one of the hospital’s nurses, but eventually discover that Dr. Jack Franklin (Richard Beymer) was attempting to conduct a ritual to replace his face with a younger-looking face of a patient. The killings were all linked to his goal of immortality.

The episode includes even more graphic scenes involving a patient severely burned by acid and a nurse throwing up pins, in addition to the aforementioned incidents. Extreme depictions of blood and violence in a medical setting certainly dial up the scare factor in “Sanguinarium,” and The X-Files succeeds in generating a creepy atmosphere thanks to the graphic moments. It’s easy to see why Anderson was repulsed by “Sanguinarium,” as the episode’s gory death scenes aren’t typical of The X-Files. Viewers even expressed a similar sentiment, often labeling “Sanguinarium” as one of The X-Files‘ most disturbing episodes. The series commonly dealt with paranormal possessions of humans and serial killers, but “Sanguinarium” takes the subject matter to a much bloodier level.

“Sanguinarium” Is Still a Standout X-Files Episode Despite Its Mixed Reception

Although “Sanguinarium” stands out as an exceptionally unnerving chapter of The X-Files, the episode received mixed reviews. It currently holds a 7.3 user rating on IMDb, which falls short of the show’s higher-scored episodes in the 8s and 9s. “Sanguinarium” is mostly shock and awe from beginning to end rather than sustained tension of narrative substance. Moreover, the tale doesn’t end in a truly satisfying manner, as Dr. Franklin is shown accepting a new job to presumably commit more murders. The backstory of Dr. Franklin’s witchcraft could have used more development, and Duchovny and Anderson don’t have much to work with in the dialogue department.

So, while “Sanguinarium” doesn’t rank among the most compelling X-Files episodes, it separates itself from other installments by proving that the series could always surprise audiences — and even cast members for a change. Anderson’s words reflect the dramatic deviation of “Sanguinarium” in comparison to The X-Files‘ scariest episodes, as the show garnered a reputation for terrifying audiences through sheer tension and frightening imagery with minimal blood and gore. After “Sanguinarium,” The X-Files never quite replicated this degree of body horror, and maybe that’s a good thing.

All seasons of The X-Files are available to stream on Hulu.