The X-Files Was Supposed to End With This Episode, But Here’s What Happened

Newer fans of The X-Files may not know that the hit series was supposed to end much earlier than it did. Created by Chris Carter, The X-Files premiered on Fox in 1993 and ran for nine seasons, concluding in 2002 before it was revived for two additional seasons in 2016 and 2018 (with two movies tucked in there for good measure). The widely acclaimed crime series stars David Duchovny as Fox Mulder and Gillian Anderson as Dana Scully, a pair of FBI special agents who investigate paranormal and extraterrestrial occurrences. Achieving massive success and popularity over the years, The X-Files won 16 Emmy Awards through its run, but its total run was supposed to be much shorter as the show’s final four seasons were never meant to happen.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The X-Files Season 5 finale titled, “The End,” was originally planned to conclude the series. The episode aired in 1998 and centers on an assassin’s failed attempt to murder a child prodigy at an international chess tournament held in Canada. Mulder and Scully later realize that this young chess player’s remarkable mind holds the key to all of the mysteries in the X-Files. However, things go south when the assassin is murdered in a jail cell and the child is captured and handed over to the Syndicate’s Well-Manicured Man. The disastrous turn of events prompts the Justice Department’s motion to shut down the X-Files. Instead, the Cigarette Smoking Man orchestrates a giant fire that destroys Mulder’s office, and the X-Files with it. The note of finality in the episode’s ending made it a fitting conclusion to The X-Files while leaving the door open for more.

Why Didn’t The X-Files End After Season 5?

Fox’s initial strategy following the end of The X-Files Season 5 involved transitioning the series into a movie franchise. However, green-lighting additional seasons was deemed more appropriate given the enormous cult following of The X-Files, as well as the show’s profitability for the network. At the time, two more seasons were ordered, which later resulted in a total of four successive seasons after Season 5. What came immediately after Season 5 was The X-Files movie, sticking to that initial plan and taking place between Seasons 5 and 6. The film was released in 1998, one month after “The End” aired. Later the same year, The X-Files Season 6 premiered its first episode, fittingly titled, “The Beginning.” The feature film and Season 6 focus on Mulder and Scully’s work to restore the burned X-Files as they take on new cases.

Many fans have questioned Fox’s decision to extend The X-Files beyond Season 5, as the show’s ensuing runs failed to reach the same level of critical acclaim. The originally intended ending of the Season 5 finale provided a natural conclusion to The X-Files‘ overarching storyline, and continuing the narrative for the sake of profit and to please fans arguably worked to the detriment of the show’s legacy. Even so, the greatness of The X-Files‘ early days proves that the series will always have a place in TV history.

The X-Files Remains a Legendary TV Show Despite its Drop in Quality After Season 5

The X-Files being so popular and lucrative that it warranted more than five seasons proves that the Fox series ranks among the most successful TV shows in history. The series’ first five seasons boasted gripping mysteries and palpable tension, making it effortlessly addicting. Wildly entertaining and hard to put down, The X-Files also featured fascinating character dynamics between the main duo and their associates, as well as tons of intriguing cases at the heart of each episode. These factors cement The X-Files among the all-time greats in the science fiction genre and close to TV’s legends like Breaking Bad, The Wire, and Game of Thrones. Even though Fox’s move to stretch The X-Files past its five planned seasons didn’t fully pay off, fans still got to see the beloved pairing of Duchovny’s Mulder and Anderson’s Scully on screen for longer than they were supposed to, which is a win as good as any.

All episodes of The X-Files are available to stream on Hulu.