One Episode of The X-Files Was So Terrifying That They Pulled It From TV

It goes without saying, but TV shows have certainly changed a lot over the years. As we continue deeper and deeper into the 21st century, television writers, directors, and producers are constantly pushing the envelope and developing new ideas that help redefine what we consider “shock and awe.” In the last 10 years, we’ve seen TV shows where characters have their eyes explicitly gouged until their face is crushed (like The Boys) and detectives stumble upon babies who have been cooked in a microwave (Like Happy!). Frankly, there isn’t much we haven’t seen, things that would definitely not have flown 30 years ago. In fact, back in 1996, one episode of The X-Files was so shocking and terrifying that they pulled it from TV altogether.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Make no mistake, The X-Files is a TV show that also knew how to push boundaries back in its heyday. From bizarre alien encounters to inexplicable mysteries that made you question your sanity, The X-Files is considered a sci-fi classic for a reason. If you asked 50 fans what their favorite episode is, you might just get 50 completely different answers. But there is one episode in particular that would likely take the crown as the series’ most terrifying. In Season 4, the episode “Home” aired on October 11th, 1996. It wouldn’t hit the airwaves again until several years later.

You Don’t Have to Go Home, But You Can’t Stay Here

Written by Glen Morgan and James Wong, “Home” works as a standalone “monster-of-the-week” episode that doesn’t connect to the show’s sprawling core story. The episode takes place in the small town of Home, Pennsylvania, where a woman gives birth to a deformed baby. While shocking, that’s not the most eye-catching part of the teaser. Moments later, three men, who are each deformed as well, bury the baby outside of a dilapidated house in the middle of a rainstorm, and that’s where the story kicks off. When the body of the deformed baby is discovered by a group of kids, Special Agent Mulder (David Duchovny) and Special Agent Scully (Gillian Anderson) are called in to investigate the bizarre case.

Throughout their investigation, Mulder and Scully quickly realize that not everyone in Home is going to be especially welcoming to their presence. After digging deeper into the case, the duo uncovers the shocking truth behind the deformed baby’s origins. With no other options, the special agents are forced to head to the home of the Peacocks, a family that is suspected of horrific inbreeding. But once inside the home, Mulder and Scully are unprepared for the horrors that await them. From decapitations to bizarre amputees, the evil that lives inside the Peacock home can be considered intense for even the most battle-tested fan of The X-Files. The episode was actually so intense that it received the first “TV-MA” rating in the history of the series.

Earning Legend Status

As a show just entering its fourth season, The X-Files was smack dab in the middle of what most fans would consider to be its prime and a reason why it’s considered one of the best sci-fi shows of all time. Because of this, “Home” was watched by 18.85 million viewers. That’s a truckload of people to traumatize. In the aftermath of the episode’s airing, many of the higher-ups at Fox were caught off guard by the terrifying subject matter in “Home.” In a New York Times interview, Wong admitted that he and Morgan caught a lot of heat from one producer in particular.

“I remember getting a call from a producer. He goes, ‘You guys are sick!’ I thought, ‘What is he talking about?’ I thought we had done more extreme stuff,” Wong recalls.

Whether or not The X-Files had shown more extreme stuff or not, it was clear that “Home” struck a nerve with a lot of people. While the episode wasn’t wiped off the face of the Earth, it was relegated to serve time collecting dust in the Fox archives. Because of its extreme and graphic nature, executives at Fox chose not to use “Home” in the cycle of The X-Files reruns. However, after three long years of being buried, “Home” was allowed to air during a special Halloween event in 1999. But as far as Morgan is concerned, the fact that the episode got banned only added to its lore.

“Jim and I are both surprised at the reaction,” Morgan revealed. “I don’t know if anyone would remember it if it wasn’t kind of banned. It took on this kind of legend.”

What do you think of the episode of The X-Files? Does it live up to its reputation? Let us know in the comments below!