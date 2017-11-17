These Negative Amazon Reviews For ‘The Tick’ Are Hilarious

If you think the reviews for Justice League are all over the place, wait ’til you get a load of what some viewers had to say about Amazon’s recent reboot of Ben Edlund’s The Tick.

The series — the third time the character has made a run at TV glory, following a popular animated series and a short-lived but much-loved live-action show — centers on a dim-witted but incredibly powerful and cheerful superhero known as The Tick, and his reluctant sidekick Arthur, a man who dresses in an all-white bodysock with wings, most commonly described as moth-like.

But that name — “The Tick!” — appears to have baffled a few reviewers, and the always-wonderful Amazon Movie Reviews account on Twitter shared them with the world last month.

“Expected a superhero named The Tick to bite people and infect them with a series of horrible illnesses,” wrote a reviewer named Georgia. “Not impressed.”

Another reviewer, Darcy Zacher, went totally in the other direction:

“There is nothing funny about a tick being a ‘superhero,’” she wrote. “Ticks cause lyme disease and ruin lives.”